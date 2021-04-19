Enjoy a laugh or two
The classic Noel Cowart comedy "Blithe Spirit" opens its run at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., on Friday night, with performances this weekend and Thursday-Sunday, April 29-May 2. Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.; all other shows, 7:30 p.m. theatrebr.org
Step back in time
Travel to 1864 for the day at Audubon State Historic Site's Oakley Civil War Reenactment from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See a re-creation of the 1864 skirmish across the park grounds, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville, and other presentations. Regular admission applies. (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739
Get a pup and a brew
It's Dog Adoption Day on Saturday at the Tin Roof Taproom, 1624 Wyoming St. Companion Animal Alliance and Tin Roof Brewing Co. are hosting the event from noon to 4 p.m. Food and sweets will also be on sale. (225) 377-7022 or mandy@tinroofbeer.com