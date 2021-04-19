blithe spirit 5

Lily McGill as Ruth Condomine, left, and Brandon Guillory as her husband Charles Condomine, meet with medium Madame Arcati, played by Jennifer Johnson, in Theatre Baton Rouge's production of 'Blithe Spirit.'

 PROVIDEDP PHOTO BY MEGAN COLLINS

Enjoy a laugh or two

The classic Noel Cowart comedy "Blithe Spirit" opens its run at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., on Friday night, with performances this weekend and Thursday-Sunday, April 29-May 2. Sunday matinees, 2 p.m.; all other shows, 7:30 p.m. theatrebr.org

Step back in time

Travel to 1864 for the day at Audubon State Historic Site's Oakley Civil War Reenactment from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. See a re-creation of the 1864 skirmish across the park grounds, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville, and other presentations. Regular admission applies. (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739 

Get a pup and a brew

It's Dog Adoption Day on Saturday at the Tin Roof Taproom, 1624 Wyoming St. Companion Animal Alliance and Tin Roof Brewing Co. are hosting the event from noon to 4 p.m. Food and sweets will also be on sale. (225) 377-7022 or mandy@tinroofbeer.com

