Head out back
Before the weather gets steamy, set up the family tent in the backyard and enjoy a night under the stars. For ideas on games, snacks and what to throw on the grill, visit countryliving.com/entertaining/g27274046/backyard-tent-camping.
Get artsy
What better time to sit down (with the kids if that applies) and make something, maybe with a spring theme — a wreath for the door, painted flower pots, an Easter tree. For inspiration, go to easypeasyandfun.com/spring-crafts-for-kids.
Travel down memory lane
Pull out the photo albums and reminisce. If you haven't already, think about digitizing these blasts from the past or share some of your favorites on social media. goodmorningamerica.com/living/story/mom-digital-photo-book-services-compared-62394759.