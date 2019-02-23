On Friday at their bal masque, the Krewe of Dorians relived past centuries, as well as conjured the future of the nation and of this fabled Creole city at the Orpheum Theater.
Devout worshippers of the nine Muses on Mt. Olympus, the ancient Dorians were a highly superstitious Greek tribe fond of tokens and talisman to bring luck and ward off evil. Known as the “Sea Peoples” to their neighbors and as befitting of that appellation, archaeological discoveries of ancient Dorian tombs are treasure troves of sea shells, especially sea urchin fossils. Admired in antiquity for their radial symmetry, sea urchin fossils were symbols of the sun and, thus, of rebirth and of eternity. Some believed that sea urchins were sea serpent eggs with mystical powers emanating from the sacred five-pointed star imprinted upon them.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Shea Hodges Duckworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Shea Duckworth.
Maids to her majesty were Misses Sydney Freeman Bickford, daughter of Mr. Kenneth Wayne Bickford and Mrs. Magdalen Blessey Bickford; Bailey Alexandra Breuhl, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clifford Breuhl Jr.; Merry Alston Farris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Woods Fernand Farris; Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Mr. Charles Michael Gibson and Ms. Nicole Chauppetta Gibson; Alyce Louise Iglesias, daughter of the Mrs. Charles John Iglesias and the late Mr. Iglesias; Laura Caroline Kern, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen John Kern; Madeleine Claire Moise, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dimmick Moise Jr.; Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rene’ Sylvain Paysse Jr.; Elizabeth Barat Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Patrick Reed; and Elizabeth Colon Toso, daughter of Mr. and Michael Joseph Toso III.
Ladies-in-waiting to the queen were Misses Allison Marie Loker Hughs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willian Denson Hughs III; Eugenie Louise Philipson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randolph A. Philipson; Shannon Elizabeth Quinn Plough, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Francis Plough; Caroline Bel Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Allen Reed; Marguerite Conery Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Justin Burton Schmidt; and Bailey Victoria Shofstahl, daughter of Mr. Tyson Brahm Shofstahl and Mrs. Kim Behrens Shofstahl.
Pages to their majesties were Masters Charles Wilhelm Adriance, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jason William Adriance; William Claytor Brooks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Claytor Lee Brooks; Christopher Clayton Guste, son of Dr. and Mrs. John Patrick Guste; and Henry Duplessis Ogden Janke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin West Janke.
Serving as chairman of the court committee was Mr. Thomas Carter Jahncke. Vice chairmen were Messrs. Alan Guy Brackett, Brooke Helm Duncan III, Charles Kelleher Hardin, Arthur Seldon Mann III, Christopher Seldon Mann, Thomas Joseph Mitchell, John Charles Saunders Jr., Charles Frederick Seemann III and Michael Quirk Walshe Jr.
Earlier in the evening, the queen’s parents entertained at a reception at the New Orleans Country Club. Following the ball, members and guests returned to the club where the queen’s breakfast ensued. Jimmy Maxwell and His Society Orchestra provided entertainment at the ball, and BRW provided entertainment at the breakfast.