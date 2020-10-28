April Peters is the owner, director, and creator of magical experience at Hello Dancer. At the dance studio they teach the fundamentals of dance through joy, with emphasis on magical experiences, smiles and giggle and no expensive, time-consuming recitals.
When you meet April you can tell where the idea comes from; she loves what she does with all of who she is. She used her own creativity, curiousity and deep love for dance to create her own world for children to learn.
April is also always coming up with new ideas — and things are about to get even more creative in her business life; you should be watching her.
You can find out more about Hello Dancer on Facebook, or their website hellodancerlafayette.com
What was your first job? Teaching dancing in my grandmother’s little red barn when I was a senior in high school. It started with one student that turned into 10, that turned into 20, then over 100 when I moved into a “real” studio on Main Street in my small hometown of Welsh.
Describe a typical day in your life. Life just got exciting in the Peters household. We now have a brand-new baby boy in da house! He is absolutely perfect in every way, but definitely makes running a dance studio, new art studio, and a super cool future new collaboration with an amazing person in Lafayette a little challenging. I usually get to spend a good chunk of the earlier part of my day working on the design and vision of the businesses and making sure our teachers are supported so they can make magic. In the afternoons/evenings you can find me at the studio with baby in tow. I don’t cook so no need to rush home. My other two amazing kiddos are old enough to fend for themselves, and the little one is breastfed. So we’re all good! I do have a super-husband and he loves to cook. So, we do eat real food from time to time… and it’s gooooood. By the time baths, homework, goodnight-sleep-tights are done… its my turn! A little more work, bath, and sometimes I get to snuggle up on the couch with my husband and watch a show on Netfilx . Alexa usually sends us off to bed around 12 or 1 with ocean sounds.
What advice would you give the younger you? Do the thing you can’t stop thinking of.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? It’s the ticket to NYC my parents got me, when they sent me off to live with nuns after high school. No I didn’t become a nun, it was just a safe place for me to live while I danced, explored, and soaked in as much as I could. This led to exploring dance and life in other cities — Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and these cities and these experiences without a doubt shaped who I am and the uniqueness of what I’m creating.
What values do you live by? Family. Let your kids be kids as long as they can. Always stay curious. Enjoy the journey don’t wait for the destination.
What do you most appreciate? Watching the sunrise or sunset; it really reminds me to slow down, soak in all the moments, and be thankful to be a part of such a big and beautiful world.
What is your favorite journey? Putting together something so magical, creative, and unique that you just can’t wait to share it with the world
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In the clear blue ocean, on a sunny day, sailing away in a Hobie Adventure Island Kayak, with my headphones popped in escaping the every day. This doesn’t happen often, so my everyday escape would be tucked away in a corner of a little coffee shop working my heart out.
What living figure most inspires you? My husband. He has this innate ability to create happiness and make people smile. He is the most kind, generous, caring, and loving human on the planet.
But he told me not to mention him, so I guess I’ll have to go with my mom. She does this thing where she comes over to my house and helps me get it clean and organized; it’s a pretty phenomenal trait to have. It gives me hope that I too can be this amazing.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Don’t chew gum, it will make you look like a cow” — Lady Leah Lafargue Hathaway (My old dance teacher). To this day I still don’t chew gum.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Boy, the Mole the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy — a must read for all ages. It will make your heart smile and appreciate everything simple and good in life.
What is the best thing about where you live? My most special people — my family lives here!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Spontaneous trips to New Orleans!
What is your motto? Be generous with hellos, hugs, high fives, and smiles… they are free and something so small can make such a big difference in someone’s life.
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who has inspired a wave of brilliant children — doctors, mathematicians, writers, creators, and of course dancers; it all starts with the dancing.
My dance teacher passed away two years ago; she was such an integral part of my life. She taught me you could create your own world and dance in it too. As a teacher you never know when you may be that person who creates that spark in someone else, so I want to make sure the work we do is meaningful and life-changing.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Don’t worry about a thing, cuz every little thing, is gonna be alright.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My three amazing kids and my super-husband! Creating little moments to share with others. Dance. Dance. Dance.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Whoo hooo!!!” (in a super excited voice of course); “I Love You!” I will randomly say this to my husband and kiddos all day every day. “Did you do your homework?” “Time to go outside kids!” also, to my kids all day ever day. And last, but not least, “Amazing!”
What is your favorite word? I have two: wiggle and giggle. They are both so much fun to say. You simply can’t say them without smiling.
What do you collect? Hugs and kisses and happy memories.
What food could you live on for a month? ICE CREAM!
What would you change about yourself? Get more sleep and wake up earlier.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Elastigirl from "The Incredibles." She's flexible, can adapt to any situation, and often pulled in a million different directions.
Describe yourself in five words. Ready. To. Create. Magical. Things.
What is your idea of happiness? A spontaneous road trip with my family or just my husband and I in one of our favorite close-by cities or sweet spots — New Orleans, Austin, Gulf State Park, Petite Jean State Park in Arkansas.
What is your favorite movie? "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Little Miss Sunshine."
What music defines who you are? Classical ballet taught me, 90’s hip hop made me, and Kidz Bop and Disney currently own me.
Who is your style icon? Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Alli Web — they took what they loved and dared to share it with the world.
What do you most regret? I don’t really have any regrets, only curiosity on what would have happened.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s your greatest accomplishment?
What would the answer be? My children. They are simply incredible, and I am so grateful for all the love they bring to this universe.