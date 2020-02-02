The Mystic Krewe of Achilles partied to a theme of "Achilles Celebrates Louisiana" at its 64th annual ball Feb. 1 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The arena was decorated as a Louisiana bait shop, which set the stage for a tableau filled with famous Louisiana born and inspired entertainers and personalities.
The festivities started with the presentation of King Achilles LXIV Matt McKay and her majesty Queen Achilles LXIV Susan White.
After the royal promenade, the royalty took their seats to be entertained by the tableau.
Ball Captain Jim Purgerson opened the evening as the Achilles Stomper before joining Masters of Ceremonies Hugo Andricain and Dixon Wallace McMakin.
In the tableau were Amy Bourgeois as Richard Simmons; Brian “B.J.” Kurtz as Stormy Daniels; Clark Gaines as James Carville; Pamela Hayes as Mary Matalin; Kasey Eglin as Faith Hill; Jeff Wilson as Tim McGraw; Jeff Boudreaux as Jerry Lee Lewis; Josh Willett as Emeril Lagasse; Tiffany Ellis as Clotile Crawfish; Grey Mullins as Willie Robertson; Erin Mosely as Elly May Clampett; Denise Keaty as the Zwolle Hot Tamale Queen and Ben Graham as Hank Williams Jr.
Pages to the queen were Katherine Lynn Gilly, Aubrey Reed Gilly and Landry Marie Gilly, daughters of Kim and Stuart Landry Gilly.
Pages to the king were Adelaide Frances Wells, Eleanor Bradford Wells and Owen William Wells, children of Amanda Frances Spain and Jason Owen Wells.
Mystic Krewe of Achilles officers for 2019-2020 are Ryan E. Whittington, president; John B. Davis, president-elect; Kurt M. Bueche, treasurer; C. Conrad “Rad” Trascher IV, vice president; Benjamin N. Graham, secretary; John Ross Buzzell, tableau director; Patrick Hall, assistant tableau director; Scott McKnight, head committeeman; and James R. Purgerson Jr., immediate past president.
Keith Dixon directed the tableau, which was choreographed by Teresa Whitaker. Royal costumes were designed and made by Dee Keller, of Dee Keller Designs. Makeup for the tableau was provided by SarahBess Brown, of Kiss & Makeup, and hair styling by Russell White.