Covington-based Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. finalized a restructuring support agreement with a majority of its secured and unsecured creditors in addition to a $75 million debtor-in-possession term loan in exchange for reaching certain milestones.
Hornbeck Offshore inked the deal with 83% of its secured creditors and 79% of its unsecured creditors as the company prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the next few weeks. The company was already struggling before the coronavirus pandemic but it has made the situation worse.
The new loan would be used to support the business through the restructuring process which includes paying employees and vendors.
The marine transportation had previously reached agreements with creditors for several different loans to go into forbearance, which were largely due in April.
The face value of the company's total debt on its books was more than $1.2 billion as of September 2019, records show.
Hornbeck Offshore expects to file for bankruptcy protection and reorganization before April 20. Company executives had been negotiating with lenders for months trying to restructure debt without bankruptcy, but the bottom fell out after the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world and the price of crude oil dropped to $20 per barrel.
The company has about 1,200 employees, about 150 of them in Louisiana onshore and the remainder offshore. It is considered an essential business, so many workers are still showing up to its Covington offices. Even during bankruptcy the company doesn't expect to furlough workers and wants to continue business as usual.
After the company emerges from bankruptcy it expects to have access to $100 million in new equity capital after it sells more common stock.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent drop in oil prices due to an acute global supply-demand imbalance have significantly impacted the industries we serve, making an already challenging environment for the Company even more difficult," said Todd Hornbeck, chairman and CEO of Hornbeck Offshore in a statement.