The Rev. Angel Diaz blesses Huber Avila on Wednesday during funeral services for his 1-year-old son, Aaron. The infant died tragically in Gretna on Aug. 3 — his first birthday — after suffering a crushed skull and bruising on the length of his back. The boy’s mother, 21-year-old Jennifer Avila, has been charged with obstruction of justice for lying to investigators while her live-in boyfriend, Fernando DaRocha, 28, is facing first-degree murder charges in the alleged beating death. The funeral at St. Patrick’s No. 1 Cemetery in New Orleans was arranged by Compassionate Burials for Indigent Babies, a nonprofit that provides a dignified funeral and burial at no cost for families in need.