Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition.
“We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said.
The ritual stuck.
The meal is often planned around a signature family dish, like the meatball stew she recently served atop rice grown only in south Louisiana. I learned more about this esoteric rice and witnessed how Blanchard, along with four generations of family, transformed the standard plate lunch fare into the centerpiece of a chic traditional Sunday dinner.
Brian and Claire Blanchard, of Crowley, welcomed me into the kitchen of their renovated Craftsman home with smiles and a cocktail — a delicate gin and rosé vermouth concoction served in an etched coupe glass rimmed with a mélange of sugar and herbes de Provence.
Aptly named “About the Weather,” the cocktail was the perfect conversation starter as they told me the story of a Seattle bartender writing the recipe on a coaster after Claire Blanchard fell in love with its subtle herb-infused sweetness.
The long wooden dining room table was set the night before to specifications that would have impressed the etiquette-aware. The setup included ironed placemats and napkins, carefully placed utensils and cut-glass drinking vessels set atop matching coasters. A ceramic Canada goose tureen served as the centerpiece. The meatball stew was prepared the day before, and it was being reheated in a Magnalite pot on the stove.
We joined several extended family members relaxing in the living room, where Barbara “Bobbie” de la Houssaye, the nonagenarian grandmother, gave a brief history of the Rice Capital of the World. Relatives moved in and out of the flow of conversation until someone declared, “Dinner is ready!”
Ten servings of meatball stew over rice had been quietly plated and waited for us. Green beans and the vivid orange of perfectly cooked carrots brightened each plate. A side salad — dubbed the “Granny Salad” after Claire Blanchard’s grandmother, who originated the combination of lettuce, muffuletta mix and marinated artichoke hearts — added a crisp freshness to the meal.
A dessert fork promised sweetness to come. After grace was said, Blanchard poured wine and passed a basket of garlic knots.
As a girl, Blanchard would sit atop a cabinet in the kitchen to watch her mom, Ann de la Houssaye, cook. She learned the trick of gravy-making through osmosis.
“But I didn’t cook much until I was married and had all these hungry people to feed,” she said.
She remembered asking for the meatball stew recipe during her college years.
“My mom handed me what was basically a grocery list — no instructions or amounts given,” she said.
Her mom didn't have a recipe to give, as she cooked by feel, having learned the skill from cooking with a family member who regularly fed the field workers in the area.
With my first mouthful, I tasted that Blanchard had gotten it just right, with or without a recipe. Only the slightest bite of red pepper grabbed my attention, without distracting from the flavor of the meatball, while the rich brown gravy neatly clung to the perfectly tender rice.
“I use a long-grain rice that cooks like a medium grain,” Blanchard said while I quietly realized there were details about cooking rice I must have missed. I often make my rice decisions based on flavor — grabbing a bag of jasmine or popcorn rice. When it comes to making choices between short, medium and long grain, I find myself lingering in the grocery aisle clueless.
“What does that mean?” I asked.
“You don’t have to chase your gravy around on the plate,” clarified Gus de la Houssaye, Blanchard’s cousin sitting at the end of the table. He's a manager at Southwest Rice Mill.
He explained that the shorter the grain is, the higher the starch content and the stickier the rice. Blanchard’s preferred rice is Toro, produced by the Falcon Rice Mill in Crowley. It is a special variety of long-grain rice with a higher-than-typical starch content. It maintains the definition of its grains when cooked, becoming just sticky enough to cling to delicious gravies without getting overly mushy.
With a demitasse of strong coffee and an Italian wedding cake baked by Blanchard’s mom, we finished the meal celebrating the birthday of Blanchard’s youngest. She nor her brother have formally learned to make meatball stew yet. But with a seat at these Sunday dinners, they will be learning, and soon enough asking for, the recipe.
Meatball Stew
12 servings
Recipe is by Claire Blanchard
For the meatballs:
3 pounds ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
½ cup milk
2-3 eggs
2 tablespoons Cajun Power Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ tablespoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons red pepper
For the gravy:
2 ½ cups flour, divided
½ - ¾ cup vegetable oil or bacon grease
4 medium yellow onions, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
32 ounces beef stock (more, if needed)
1 bay leaf
1 small bunch green onions, chopped
1. In a large bowl, mix all meatball ingredients, adjusting salt, black pepper, and red pepper to taste. Form the mixture into 3-ounce balls.
2. Place 1 cup flour in shallow dish; coat each meatball in flour and set aside.
3. Pour vegetable oil/ bacon grease to the depth of ¼” in a Dutch oven and heat over medium heat.
4. Brown meatballs on all sides in hot oil / grease. (Depending on size of Dutch oven, this may need to be done in batches.)
5. Remove meatballs and set aside.
6. In the Dutch oven over medium/low heat, add onions, bell peppers, and garlic – wilt vegetables.
7. Sprinkle remaining flour 1 tablespoon at a time into the wilted vegetables- mixing between additions until it becomes a thick paste.
8. Stir in beef broth 1 cup at a time and add bay leaf.
9. Cook on medium/low heat uncovered until fully combined, 15-20 minutes.
10. Add meatballs to the Dutch oven, cover, and continue cooking 20-30 minutes.
11. Add green onions and serve over Toro long grain rice.
About the Weather
1 serving
Recipe is by Claire Blanchard, adapted from a Seattle bartender’s notes jotted on a bar coaster
For the Herbes de Provence tincture:
2 tablespoons Herbes de Provence
250 milliliters vodka
For the rosé vermouth:
750 milliliters rosé
750 milliliters simple syrup
250 milliliters Herbes de Provence tincture
125 milliliters crème de violette
125 milliliters Campari
For the cocktail:
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon Herbes de Provence
1 ¼ ounce gin
¾ ounce lemon juice
¾ ounce rosé vermouth
Ice
- A week in advance, make the Herbes de Provence tincture. Place two tablespoons Herbes de Provence in a square of cheesecloth, tie off with baker’s twine. In a glass container with a lid, place the Herbes de Provence sachet in the vodka. Let sit for one week in the refrigerator.
- Combine all the ingredients for the rosé vermouth in a sealable glass container. Keep refrigerated until needed.
- Combine sugar and Herbes de Provence in a shallow dish, adjust noted amounts to your preference. Rim a coupe glass with the sugar and Herbes de Provence mixture.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine 1 ¼ ounce gin, ¾ ounce lemon juice, and ¾ ounce rosé vermouth. Shake with ice and strain into the sugar herb rimmed coupe glass.