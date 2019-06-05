The French town of Saint-Mere-Eglise will be the location for the first Gold Star Memorial By-Way Marker placed outside the United States by a garden club.
The Jefferson Parish Council of Garden Clubs will place a memorial plaque and the marker in the first place that was liberated by American troops in World War II. The woman being honored is Madame Simone Renaud, the wife of the mayor.
Renaud helped her husband respond to letter from American families inquiring about those lost in the D-Day invasion. In the months and years to follow, she wrote hundreds of letters. During the remainder of her life, she tended to the graves of the soldiers and often sent a picture of the grave with a personal consolation, sometimes including a little French soil from the grave with petals from a flower. She became known as “the Mother of Normandy.”
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, members from the clubs, led by Blue Marker Chairman Mary Hazen will attend the ceremonies. The marker and plaque will be dedicated on D-Day.