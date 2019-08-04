Cardiac rehab facility opening in September
The Cardiovascular Institute of the South will open a cardiac rehabilitation center in Lafayette next month.
The facility will be at 425 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 200, and help patients who have suffered conditions ranging from heart attack and bypass or open heart surgery to heart valve repair or replacement to stents, transplants and congestive heart failure.
“For those who have recently experienced a life-changing cardiac event, we are here to help restore their physical and emotional well-being,” CIS cardiologist Dr. Wade May said. “The Cardiac Rehab Program at Cardiovascular Institute of the South is designed to help these patients achieve optimal recovery and reduce the risk of them experiencing another cardiac event.”
The program offered focuses on modifying lifestyle behaviors that relate to cardiovascular disease, such as physical activity, nutrition and stress management among other factors. The staff will offer exercise and behavioral workshops like cooking demonstrations, one-on-one consultations with a dietitian and health coach and exercise training and classes.
The new facility will employ 10 and is available to patients through physician referral only.
CIS was founded by Houma physician Dr. Craig Walker in 1983 focused on preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. The institute staffs over 800 people in 19 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi.
Office supply firms merge into 1 location
Lafayette office supply stores General Office Supply and Acadiana Office Products merged back into one and have moved to 3045 W. Pinhook Road.
According to John Martin, vice president of General Office Supply and president of Acadiana Office Products, both businesses were owned by the same family, with General Office Supply being started by his grandfather in 1931 and Acadiana Office Products being started by a family member in 1983 when the business was three generations deep and had several owners in the same family.
With the merger, General Office Supply has closed its longtime home at 1003 Jefferson St. and moved into the Pinhook Road store, which upgrades them from an 8,000-square-feet store to over 45,000 square feet with a larger showroom for office furniture.
"Acadiana Office Products was on Bertrand (Drive) in a 20,000-square-feet facility for 15 years," Martin said. "General Office Supply was in an 8,000-square-feet location. Both were running out of room. There were two inventories and many redundancies that we had to deal with, so we decided six years ago to build this location and start the process of merging the two companies."
General Office Supply will still have a presence downtown, he noted, as owners finalize the move and merger over the next couple weeks. They want to keep customers informed and make the transition as smooth as possible. The fourth-generation company will be named General Office Supply.
They also moved their employees into the new location, bringing their total staff to about 50.
Frontier announces flight changes
Frontier Airlines will suspend its direct flights from Lafayette to Orlando on Aug. 10 and resume its direct flights to Denver on Aug. 12.
The flights to Orlando will resume later this year, while flights to Denver will resume on Mondays and Fridays starting with a 7:03 p.m. departure time from Lafayette. Both flights are seasonal deals that Frontier and the airport announced last year, and Frontier made the announcement based on its needs.
Frontier is one of four airlines flying out of the Lafayette airport, along with American, Delta and United.
Passenger count at the airport has continued to rise this summer. Passenger count flying out of Lafayette in May was 25,040, up from 21,890 in May 2018 and 17,876 in May 2017. Arrivals in May was at 24,337, up from 20,305 in May 2018 and 17,539 in May 2017.
The airport has reported an increase in arrivals and departures each month from the previous year for 14 straight months.
Do-it-yourself art studio opening
A do-it-yourself home décor art studio will open Aug. 24 in a space on West Pinhook Road.
Located in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1812 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 201, Hammer & Stain is the new business of veteran DIY shop owner Tammy Milam. She opened Painting with a Twist in Lafayette 10 years ago, where she put on over 6,100 painting parties and projects. After selling the business two years ago, Milam said she kept wanting to get back into it and decided to open a new studio.
"I enjoyed it and people love the experience, so I said, 'Why not?' " Milam said. "It's also great for the community as people can get in touch with the arts, especially the kids since they're not really teaching it as much in the schools, and adults love it to as it's BYOB."
Milam and her five employees will host DIY projects every evening in two- to three-hour classes. Customers can also come in during the day and work on their projects.
A grand opening will include an open-house-style party with face painting, food and drinks and mini-projects for both kids and adults to give interested parties an idea of the feel of working with the wood, Milam said. It will also feature a special DIY project.
Kennedy to address Broussard Chamber
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the guest speaker at the Broussard Chamber of Commerce's Aug. 27 meeting.
Kennedy will discuss the fall 2019 Congress during the meeting, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at The Madison Banquet and Reception Centre, 406 E. Madison St.
Register at bit.ly/broussardchambermeeting.