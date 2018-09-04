Before he even had time to get settled into his office, Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director Ghassan Korban found himself staring down his first named storm.
It certainly gives new meaning to getting your feet wet at a new job.
Korban, the former public works commissioner for Milwaukee, Wisc., formally started as the S&WB’s top official Tuesday morning, hours before Tropical Storm Gordon was predicted to strike the central Gulf Coast as a hurricane, though he spent the weekend sitting in on briefings and getting familiar with the system. He’ll spend the transition period working alongside David Callahan, a former U.S. Coast Guard admiral who himself has only been serving as interim director of the S&WB for a couple weeks.
“I’ve been getting a lot of sympathetic texts and emails about the timing,” Korban said Monday.
Korban is the first permanent director the S&WB has had in a year. His appointment has been seen as a turning point that will provide stability for an agency that has been helmed by a rotating cast of interim directors since last August's flooding. Over the past year, the agency has lurched from one debacle to the next as problems with its drainage system and widespread billing issues have shaken public confidence.
Gordon is only expected to be a minor threat to the New Orleans area. As it nears the Gulf Coast, public officials have sought to calm fears about the city’s drainage system by pointing out its pumping and power capacity are better than they have been in years. But conducting a leadership handoff as a storm approaches is far from an ideal scenario.
“The reason the admiral and I are standing shoulder to shoulder is to assure the public that we will have a seamless transition,” Korban said Monday.
Tamika Duplessis, who is serving as the S&WB's president pro tem, acknowledged the timing of the transition left the agency in a strange position on Tuesday.
But she noted the key officials who are directly responsible for overseeing and operating the agency's pumps and power stations have been in place for months or years and have the experience needed to see the system through the storm.
“Those people have been constant and steady and stable,” Duplessis said.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell also said she had confidence in the engineers and other officials at the S&WB and stressed the “constant collaboration” between Korban and Callahan over the past two weeks. She also praised the improved coordination between the S&WB and the Department of Public Works, which also has responsibility for portions of the city’s drainage system.
“One agency is not standing alone,” Cantrell said.
S&WB Communications Director Rich Rainey said Korban was spending Tuesday in meetings and was unavailable to discuss the transition.
Korban’s transition would be unusual even without Gordon.
Initially, he was supposed to take over for Jade Brown Russell, who had served as the S&WB’s acting executive director since late May. But Cantrell ousted Russell in mid-August after media reports that she had signed off on raises for S&WB deputy directors as the utility was raising concerns about its financial position.
Callahan was brought in as Russell’s replacement, giving him just two weeks to get acclimated to the S&WB before Korban’s arrival.
It’s not the first time this year that the revolving door of S&WB leadership has left the agency in flux during an emergency. Former Los Angeles water utility director Marcie Edwards stepped into office just days before freezing conditions in January busted pipes and left much of the city under an extended boil water advisory.