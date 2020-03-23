GONZALES — All non-essential workers in Ascension Parish government have been directed to stay at home until further notice.
Parish President Clint Cointment issued the directive Sunday evening in accordance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order to further prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, a parish government statement says.
Parish Department of Public Works employees were working on split, 7-day-on, 7-day-off shifts already and Cointment's latest decree extends those shifts to essential emergency operations.
"We want our workers to be healthy and available for any emergency events, such as fallen trees across roads," Cointment said in the statement. "We take these actions with great concern and caution, because the work of the people must proceed, but the health and safety of everyone is what is foremost in my thoughts."
Ascension Parish employees who are able to work from home should continue to do so and are reminded to check their emails and text messages regularly for instructions, Cointment added.
In 2018, the latest year of data, parish government had 470 employees.
Cointment said all private sector employees should check with their employers to learn whether they are considered essential and to know their work expectations.
He also urged residents to follow Edwards' directives and to call the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200 to sign up for all of the emergency alerts on the Everbridge system.
"Gov. Edwards announced that Louisiana has the highest infection rate in the world," Cointment added in the statement. "Please help us to keep everyone safe by following the instructions that are being given."