Mark Juneau, United Community Bank

Mike Riché, chief executive officer of United Community Bank, recently announced the addition of Mark Juneau, vice president and commercial lender at the Coursey Office, a news release said.

Juneau began his career in the banking industry in 1997 and most recently served as a commercial lending relationship manager for Gulf Coast Bank and Trust in Baton Rouge. As a commercial lender, Juneau will be responsible for business development and growth in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Juneau is a resident of Livingston Parish and has worked in the Baton Rouge Market since 2009. He is a state and national board member of the Coastal Conservation Association and serves as vice president and banquet chairman of the Livingston Chapter of CCA. He is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2002.

