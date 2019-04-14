Hulin Health opens clinic in Oakdale
Hulin Health opened its eighth urgent care clinic in Louisiana on Wednesday in Oakdale.
The company opened its second SouthStar Urgent Care Clinic in central Louisiana and still plans to open others in Ville Platte, Bastrop and Minden. Located at 1902 U.S. 165 in Oakdale, the clinic will be open seven days a week and treat patients of all ages with no appointment required.
“We are so honored to join and serve the community of Oakdale as a business and as natives," said Laura Miller, Hulin Health's chief operating officer. "Our mission and core values align with the 'Little City with a Big Heart.' We appreciate the welcome the city has provided us, and we are proud to be a part of its history."
Founded in 2011, the Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas and Marksville.
Kung Fu Tea coming to South College center
Kung Fu Tea, the New York-based bubble tea shop, will be opening a new franchise this summer in the South College Shopping Center, 2829 Johnston St.
Bubble tea, also called pearl milk tea or boba tea after the tapioca boba balls that rest at the bottom, is a chilled, fruity Asian beverage invented in Taiwan in the 1980s that has become popular in the United States. Franchisee Michael Nguyen said he wanted to open Kung Fu Tea in Lafayette because it's not a well-known concept in Acadiana, but could become popular once people try it.
"To the Asian community, we love it, and I'm sure it will catch on here, too," he said. "We focus on fruit teas and milk teas like a traditional tea shop, and you get to choose your level of sweetness from zero all the way to 100 percent sweetness."
Kung Fu Tea is an international chain with more than 200 stores worldwide and is planning to open 300 more in 2019, Nguyen said. The 1,000-square-feet shop should open this summer and have six employees.
Remington College offering 3 new degrees
Remington College's Lafayette campus announced it will offer three new degree programs.
The campus, at 303 Rue Louis XIV, will offer degree programs in database management and administration; restaurant, hospitality and retail management; and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning. Enrollment is open with classes starting soon.
The database management and administration program covers a range of fundamental skills and training in data organization, storage, integration and analysis. Students will study database management systems while using industry-relevant programs and technology and can earn an associate degree in 21 months.
The restaurant, hospitality and retail management program provides training for working in the restaurant, hospitality, tourism and retail industries. Students will develop customer service skills and receive training in industry-related technology, security, marketing, human resources and sales. Students can earn an associate degree in 21 months.
The HVAC program provides training and demonstrates hands-on skills needed to successfully maintain and troubleshoot heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, including commercial and industrial systems. Students can earn an associate degree in 24 months.
Acadian Ambulance marks Youngsville opening
Acadian Ambulance and officials in Youngsville held a grand opening on Monday for the company’s Youngsville ambulance station.
The new station, 624 Lafayette St., will allow for quicker response times and better service to Youngsville-area residents and allow Acadian to work with police and fire as a “one-team” approach, Acadian officials said in an announcement.
The station will be 1,475 square feet and will have eight medics.
Giles, Subaru donate to Dreams Come True
Giles Automotive and Subaru of America donated $18,700 to Dreams Come True Louisiana, which helps children fight life-threatening illnesses.
Car manufacturer Subaru donated $9,350 to the organization as part of the Subaru Love Promise program, which dedicates $250 per car sold at the local dealership between November and January to go to hometown charitable organizations.
Giles Automotive, 4500 Johnston St., matched the donation, bringing the total donation to $18,700. The company has partnered with Dreams Come True of Louisiana for five years. Although this is one of the larger donation years, one year the dealership donated a car to raffle that raised $47,000 for Dreams Come True of Louisiana.
"It means a lot," said Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana. "We are a nonprofit that receives so many applications to grant dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses. We've received four in the last two days. People don't realize there are so many sick kids, so this will help tremendously."
Bob Giles, Giles Automotive chairman, said the donation was part of the business's corporate culture.
"We feel that it's important that every business give back," he said. "Lafayette and Acadiana have been incredible to me and our business and so we want to support the community that supports us. To be able to give back to these children and their families and see their dream come true is something I think is incredible for us to be a part of."
Ports, terminals group holding conference
The Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals Inc. and the Port of Greater Baton Rouge are hosting the IRPT 2019 Annual Conference April 23-25 in Baton Rouge.
All activities, except special outings, will be at the Raising Cain's Convention Center, 201 South River Road.
Topics include an industry outlook; the inland port/terminal grant program; infrastructure; priorities to rebuild; 408 permitting; innovative technology to increase efficiencies; federal programs and benefits, including funding and assistance; the Maritime Administration, Federal Railroad Administration, Department of Commerce, U.S. Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency; FBI infrastructure security; regulatory changes, decisions and rulemaking; Institute of Water Resources; market needs, challenges and opportunities, with a commodity discussion; agriculture and forestry, chemical, energy and steel; anticipated growth of the cruise industry; attracting lines; and using Foreign Trade and Opportunity Zones.
Itinerary, sponsorship, exhibitor, travel and other information and registration are at www.irpt.net. Conference registration rates are $575 members; $625 nonmembers; $450 federal government employees; and spouse participation for $100.
LWCC declares $51M policyholders' dividend
Workers' compensation insurer LWCC has declared a $51 million dividend for 2018 that will be distributed to more than 20,000 policyholders this month.
The amount represents one-fourth of the premium the private, nonprofit mutual insurance company earned in 2018.
“As a mutual insurance company, we are able to share profits with our policyholders when we have strong financial results,” said LWCC President and CEO Kristin W. Wall.
Dividend payout increases by length of time with LWCC, with long-term policyholders who have been with LWCC for at least five years being fully vested in the dividend program and earning the highest return, 32 percent of their average premium over the last five years. All policyholders with an active LWCC policy at year-end are eligible to receive a dividend.
The dividend program has returned $712 million over a period of 16 consecutive years.