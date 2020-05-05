So much extra time, the possibilities once seemed endless. But now people have spent more time at home than they thought possible thanks to the coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
It’s safe to say the fun has worn off for some people.
With the governor’s stay-at-home order extended until May 15, many people will need a trick or two to cope with cabin fever. Staying home and staying safe are key, but Ochsner primary care physicians Jeanenne Brignac (Ochsner Health Center Central) and Riza Cruz (Ochsner Health Center O’Neal) are offering to deal with stress and anxiety while helping pass the time.
GET ACTIVE: Just because you must stay home doesn’t mean you must stay on the couch. It’s deceptively easy to let the day go by without taking the time to move around. The shelter-in-place policy allows you to go outside for walks or bike rides. Taking a walk, run or bike ride will give you a breath of fresh air. YouTube yoga is a real thing; try it.
VIDEOCONFERENCE: If you haven’t connected with friends and family via video, then the time is now. Adding that face-to-face element will lift your spirits. No webcam? No problem. FaceTime can be used between two iPhones, but what if one or both has an Android phone? Google Duo is a free app for high-quality video calls that was just updated with new enhancements like group calling for up to 12 people.
LISTEN TO A PODCAST: Think of your favorite hobby or topic and search the web for a podcast dedicated to that topic. Podcasts can be informational or humorous — there is something for everyone. This nonvisual format allows you to divide your attention so you can focus on other activities throughout the day.
GARDEN: If you didn’t already know, plants are the new “it” thing. Now is the perfect time (and temperature) to take up this hobby. A green thumb isn’t mandatory. There are plenty of plants that are low maintenance, such as cacti. If you are feeling more adventurous, then try growing a vegetable or herb garden.
JOURNAL OR READ: Are you guilty of having a stockpile of empty, beautiful journals or notebooks in your home? If so, pick one and start using it. As stressful as this time is, it will be an important moment in history. This is a great time to document what’s going on from your point of view. Chances are you might have some books around your house that you never got around to reading. The mental stimulation between reading and writing in a journal will help you enjoy your quiet time at home.
FOR KIDS: If the kids need additional activities, Ochsner has created a tool kit for parents, ochsner.org/coronavirus/activities-for-kids.