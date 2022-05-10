The Louisiana House voted Tuesday to revive a proposal killed in committee that would ban public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in classrooms.

Derided by opponents as a Florida-style "Don't Say Gay" bill, House Bill 837, sponsored by state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Houghton, failed to advance out of the House Education Committee after a hearing Wednesday.

However, House lawmakers voted 55-39 on Tuesday to override that decision, discharge the bill out of committee and give the full House a chance in the future to vote on the measure.

Louisiana's Constitution requires that legislation receive committee approval, so state Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, motioned to discharge HB837 to what's called the "Committee of the Whole," in which the full House holds a committee hearing and lawmakers can call witnesses to testify.

Horton's measure would bar teachers and other school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.

It would also prohibit teachers from talking about their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students from K-12.

When the bill was heard in committee, a parade of opponents said the bill would unfairly brand children from non-traditional families and was a topic for local school boards to tackle, not the state.

The House Education Committee rejected the bill in a bipartisan 7-4 vote.

