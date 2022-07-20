An Angola inmate died Tuesday after a fight with another prisoner, the state Department of Corrections said Wednesday.
Carlos McGrew, 42, died after fighting with inmate Kevin Hamburg, 26, early Tuesday morning, the department said in a statement.
"McGrew was involved in a fight with 26-year-old Kevin Hamburg at Camp C and died a short time later at the prison," the Department of Corrections said in a statement. "It happened around 5:40 Tuesday morning. Correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight. Hamburg is in investigative segregation at this time."
An autopsy will be performed this week.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections have launched a joint investigation into the incident, and possible criminal counts against Hamburg are pending, according to the statement.
McGrew was serving two concurrent life sentences for two 1998 second-degree murder convictions in Jefferson Parish, as well as an additional four years for possession of heroin from that parish, and one year for aggravated battery from Iberville Parish.
Hamburg is serving a total of 85 years on convictions of armed robbery, attempted second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, two counts of second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, out of several parishes.