Hannah Ellaham is a podcasting loudmouth at ‘BYOBrand Podcast’, a founder and branding expert at Writing Wit Creative Studios, a chef without borders and a word nerd and writer. She helps brands find their own voice, just like she has found her own.
Hannah is also one of the most extraordinary people I have ever met, she lives her life with an attitude that is all her own and those around her get to learn from.
She describes her podcast as “The Straight-Up, Blunt, + Oddly Refreshing, Branding Podcast That Turns Businesses into Brands and Brands into ICONS! “ You can listen at byobrandpodcast.com or find more information on Facebook.
Sit back with a coffee in your favorite place and get to know Hannah a little bit.
What was your first job? Unofficially:Defying Nature… much to the dismay of my mom. Officially: MOD at a coffee shop.
Describe a typical day in your life. My life has kind of been a journey of seasons. A "typical" day is subject to grow and adapt as I do. What always remains the same: Early morning silence before a world wakes; some form of black, caffeinated bliss; reaching for the stars; orking on something larger than life; savoring every bite; imagination beyond measure; conversation and contemplation; puppy cuddles; Miah snuggles.
What advice would you give the younger you? Perfection is not a goal. Relax, failure is a part of the process.
What event in your life most shaped who you are NOW? Oh, man. I have a million answers that I’d prefer to say. Last year, Cory, my partner and best friend, passed away. You can’t know what you’re made of until you’re deconstructed into caterpillar soup. There’s quite a bit of irony in the process. Our person can see something in us that we can’t see ourselves. Losing mine allowed me to see that side of myself. I like the person I’m becoming. It’s closer to the version of myself I always knew was in there somewhere. I have to give her credit...she’s got serious gusto!
What values do you live by? Never lose your magic; intuition knows what your head hasn’t figured out; do the right thing, regardless; love with every fiber; honesty — just do it; go after the life you know you were made for.
What do you most appreciate? Stability
What is your favorite journey? Oddly enough, I think it’s the one that I’m on now. It’s also been the worst, but I know that it comes with one hell of a good ending!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? There’s a hidden, micro-forest in the middle of Lafayette. I’ve been trespassing there with my hammock and a good book since I was about 16.
What living figure most inspires you? You, the person reading this. We’ve all experienced the kind of pain that has broken us in ways we didn’t know we could break. And yet, somehow, we are still here. Strength doesn’t magically appear to keep us going when our world implodes. It was there all along. I believe we ARE the superheroes we idolize.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Stop talking, stop thinking, and listen to your intuition. You already know the answers. The real question is whether you dare to accept the challenges that come with reaching who you are meant to be. — My Mom
What book would you tell everyone to read? This one was HARD for me. If I could only choose one, it would have to be J.R Krishnamurti’s “Education and the Significance of Life.” It has an honorary home on my nightstand and I read at least one line everyday.
How do you "let the good times roll"? A long table with small plates up for grabs to the nearest hand, family and friends sharing real conversation, the kind that makes your soul smile and a round of drinks to acknowledge a moment when everyone took time away from their busy lives to just be.
What did you want to be when you grew up? President. Most days I still do.
What is your motto? You can do anything.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who loved, so fiercely it was contagious, who walked to the beat of her own drum, and who made others believe in themselves.
What is your favorite word? For the feeling: evocative. For the sound: Ingénue.
What do you collect? Seeds! And crystals and rocks. If you spend enough time with me, you’re bound to notice that I put rocks in my pocket when I think no one is watching.
What food could you live on for a month? Fueled By HUMMUS!!!
Describe yourself in five words. Passionate, intelligent, perceptive, motivated, different.
What is your idea of happiness? Stacks of paper and a pen to write with; lazy stormy days; hot baths; all the cuddles; lying in bed with the kiddo just a little bit longer; Late-night salsa; friendly pranks; solo drives with loud music; the smell of food cooking and the people you love heading home for dinner; creating.
What is your favorite movie? "‘V’ For Vendetta"
What music defines who you are? Emo - Punk
Who is your style icon? French Women — classic, edgy, sensual, personality
What do you most regret? When regret makes its appearance, I take stock and acknowledge it rather than running from it, asking myself what it is and why I regret it. I find the lesson and make sure that I learn it. If i need to apologize, I do it. And before sending it packing for good, I forgive myself.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Deep breaths; it all works out in the end.
What would you change about yourself? Realistically, I would be better able to embrace uncertainty. However, my first thought was,” I’d be able to fly.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Words, space, stability, and LOTS of curl cream
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Most likely a choice set of curse words
What question do you wish I would have asked? What does the world not know about you that close friends and family do?
What would the answer be? Friends know that I’m an extroverted introvert. Close friends and family know that I sing often, and almost always behind closed doors with the exception of karaoke debuts.