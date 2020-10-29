East Baton Rouge Parish is launching a certification program for businesses owned by women, veterans and minorities after a local study last year found that just 4% of municipal contracts went to such businesses.

The Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification Program will start on Dec. 1 and will allow businesses to qualify for contracts with the city-parish, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and BREC with the same joint certification.

The initiative builds off recommendations put forward last year by Keen Independent Research, a Denver-based firm which was paid $300,000 by the city-parish to analyze $2.4 billion in municipal spending from 2013 and 2017.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement that the research was important in determining whether there was a level playing field for minority, women, and veteran-owned firms and small businesses in the local marketplace.

“The intention of the disparity study was to determine how the city-parish could implement equitable policies that create an equal playing field for businesses in our parish," Broome said. "Our joint certification program is a significant stride in our push for equity."

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a statement that the program will help the parks agency maximize taxpayer dollars and create more economic opportunities for local businesses.

“This certification program aligns with our current initiatives to create an equity and fairness program in an effort to increase procurement opportunities for socially and economically disadvantaged groups within our community,” Wilson said.

Mike Edwards, the Director of Aviation for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, said the streamlined program will "increase ease of access and participation," allowing the agency to offer more federally funded grants to disadvantaged business enterprises.