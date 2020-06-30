A train that derailed early Thursday near the intersection of North Corbin Road and Florida Boulevard in Walker has caused road closures and one family's evacuation from their home as crews cleared the area.
Walker Police Capt. John Sharp said the Canadian National Railroad train derailed between two crossings and four train cars overturned in the process. He said there was a fuel leak to clean up but it appears no hazardous materials have spilled.
Sharp said the situation didn't cause any public safety issues, though one family that lives directly behind the tracks evacuated while crews were working.
Florida Boulevard reopened around 8:30 a.m. but crossings at North Corbin Road and Corbin Avenue were both expected to be closed most of Thursday. Entergy's outage map showed two customers without power in that area Thursday morning.
There have been no injuries reported in the derailment. Walker PD, the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Entergy, State Police, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and CN Railroad crews were on scene Thursday morning, Sharp said.