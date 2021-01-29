Paul West, a prominent gaming attorney and fixture in several of Baton Rouge's civic associations who helped spearhead the creation of the Manship Theatre and Shaw Center, died on Tuesday from the effects of a congenital defect. He was 65.
The past president of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, West lived his life in service of the Capitol City and is remembered as a community-minded, family man who always endeavored to see the best in the people around him, friends said.
“He put Baton Rouge first, and he put people first,” said Markham McKnight, a longtime friend. “He was a man that people looked to for direction and guidance, and was a beacon for a lot of people.”
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy West, his sons, Michael and Andrew West, and four grandchildren.
A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, West moved to Baton Rouge to attend LSU. After earning a bachelor’s degree, he attended LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where he graduated at the top of his class and was a member of the Louisiana Law Review. In 2005, West also earned an MBA at LSU.
Described as a brilliant attorney by colleagues, West specialized in gaming law and helped shepherd the industry through the regulatory structure created after the turbulent rollout of legalized gambling in the 1990s.
“Paul was part of the team that helped restore integrity to gaming in Louisiana,” said Ronnie Jones, the former chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. “His work laid the foundation for the thriving industry that the public has confidence in today.”
West served as the founding board chair of the Manship Theatre and brought a level of business discipline that was instrumental early on to the success of the Shaw Center, said John Davies, the president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
West also helped rally the business community around a local measure which aimed to ban discrimination against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodation. His family said he "unabashedly advocated for a welcoming and loving place for all."
The measure, despite its support, failed to pass the Metro Council.
"He was a rock solid person who acted on his beliefs and made this community better during his life, which was all too brief," Davies said.
West had a passion for the arts and heightening Baton Rouge's cultural offerings. He served on numerous boards over the years, including as president of the City Club of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Arts and Science Museum and the Baton Rouge Gallery.
“He was one of those pillars that communities are built on,” said Ralph Fender, the chief financial officer of Manship Media. “He continuously kept giving.”
West grew up a devoted fan of the Tigers, listening to football games on the radio with his father as a child. He later hosted a legendary tailgate on South Stadium Drive, which served as a final stop for many a fan before heading into Tiger Stadium.
"He probably knew as many people as anybody, and if you asked those people who their best friend was, you'd be surprised how many would say Paul," said Michael Patterson, an attorney at Long Law Firm who himself considered West his best friend.
West died while holding the hand of his wife and best friend, Kathy West. The two had been married for 40 years, and together made it their mission to make a difference in Baton Rouge, their son, Michael West said.
"He had opportunities yearly to take jobs away from Baton Rouge and at every turn he chose stay here because he loved it," Michael said. "He was passionate that our city was incredible and he never stopped trying to make it better."