WANTED: TEAM PLAYERS.
Team Baton Rouge needs you to help lead the city in the City Nature Challenge — a four-day international nature competition.
"All you need to participate is a smartphone and a sense of curiosity," said Ira Flatow, host of "Science Friday."
During last year’s challenge, the city’s first time participating, Baton Rouge ranked 22nd in the U.S. and 40th in the world. The field last year included 419 cities in 44 countries — so Baton Rouge had a great showing for its first year.
With more participants this year, the record could be shattered, organizers say.
The contest, which begins 12:01 a.m. April 29 and runs through 11:59 p.m. on May 2, determines which city can observe the greatest number of wild organisms (plants, animals, insects, mushrooms, fish, birds, turtles — anything wild).
Last year, the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge collected a substantial number of observations from 12 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
“This year, we are ready to build on this success and showcase the amazing biodiversity of our region,” said Amber King, LMNGBR co-chairman of the event. King thinks Baton Rouge is poised to be a top contender.
Cities and areas competing with Baton Rouge in Louisiana include Southwest Louisiana, and New Orleans. “We’d love to beat our neighbors in Texas,” she said.
Taking part in the competition is easy:
- Download the iNaturalist mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.
Find wildlife in your yard, park, or any other place outside.
- Snap a photo of what you find with your smart phone or digital camera.
- Share your observations on the iNaturalist.org website or on the iNaturalist mobile app and it will be automatically added to the contest project.
Although the contest is four days long, you can participate any time during the four days and for as long as you want. Nature is everywhere, and this is a great opportunity to go on a neighborhood walk with the family, visit a park or conservation area, observe wild birds at the bird feeder, look under pots and leaves in the yard or patio, or visit a nearby creek.
All observations, once downloaded on the iNaturalist project site, will be viewed by scientists from all over the world, who will help identify the species submitted. You do not have to know the name of a creature or plant, just upload it and go. Last year, King’s picture of the lixes placidus weevil, was the first observation in Louisiana and the fourth total on iNaturalist.
For the past few months, LMNGBR volunteers have organized outings and training sessions in different parishes. The community effort has also had several local partners participate and host nature-themed events leading up the event. Local organizers include BREC, West Baton Rouge Museum, Purple Martin Conservation Initiative, Baton Rouge Audubon Society, LSU Museum of Natural Science, LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, LSU Hilltop Arboretum, Port Hudson State Historic Site, Louisiana Hiking Club, Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Store and Coastal Plains Outdoor School.
The global organizers of the event are the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
Ultimately, by playing, participants are acting as citizen scientists by gathering open-source data that helps local agencies and research scientists all over the world. `
For more information, visit www.brnaturechallenge.org or contact the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge at brnaturechallenge@gmail.com.
This information is presented in conjunction with the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, which seeks to advance awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural environment. For more information, email info@lmngbr.org