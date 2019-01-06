Poke Geaux opening restaurant in Houma
Poke Geaux, the restaurant that brought the poke craze to Acadiana, will be bringing its Hawaiian dishes with a Cajun twist to the bayou region with its first restaurant in Houma.
The restaurant is set to open in two weeks. Poke is a popular Hawaiian dish made with raw diced fish over a bed of rice, vegetables and other ingredients and mixed with a sauce. Many call poke "sushi in a bowl," although Poke Geaux also offers it in a wrap like a poke burrito.
"We're bringing everything we've done here in Lafayette that people love and migrating it down to Houma. We've joined the Chamber of Commerce out there to really get involved with the community and we're hiring as we speak," said Todd Buteaux, co-owner of Poke Geaux along with Andy Suhandi.
The restaurant in Houma will be at 1753 Martin Luther King Blvd., next to the Chuck E. Cheese. Buteaux said he's excited to do in Houma what was done in Lafayette and bring a new, healthy food option to the bayou region.
Buteaux also said a restaurant will open in Lake Charles at 4750 Nelson Road by the end of February or early March.
Acadian Ambulance starts Ouachita operations
Acadian Ambulance has expanded its operations to Ouachita Parish.
The Lafayette-based business took over Ouachita's operations, bringing in a fleet of 19 ambulances, four with critical care transport capabilities and one specialized for bariatric patients, and an EC-135 helicopter to be based at the Monroe Regional Airport.
“We are very excited to begin serving the citizens of Ouachita Parish,” said Acadian Ambulance Regional Vice President Michael Burney in a press release. “Working together with local hospitals, health care partners and first responders, we look forward to providing exceptional ground and air ambulance service and care to the residents of the parish.”
Acadian began employing more than 90 people in the parish in roles ranging from EMTs and paramedics to dispatchers, fleet maintenance crew and administrators. Fifty-four of them are former employees of AMR, Ouachita Parish’s previous ambulance provider.
Taylor Richard will serve as operations manager for Ouachita Parish. Richard has been with Acadian Ambulance for more than eight years and was operations coordinator in Dallas.
Acadian Ambulance now serves emergency and non-emergency transportation in 36 parishes in Louisiana and other communities in Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Rice farmer meetings address 2019 crop
The LSU AgCenter will hold a series of meetings to help rice farmers prepare for their 2019 crop, while the Rice Council and Louisiana Rice Growers Association are planning a joint annual meeting.
Don Groth, resident coordinator of the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station, said the LSU AgCenter events will provide advice on choosing varieties, land preparation, controlling pests, the new farm bill and new technologies.
“We’ve got a much better understanding about how to use new herbicides, fungicides and insecticides that were released to the market last year,” Groth said.
The sessions, which will include lunch, will be held on the following dates:
- Jan. 9 at the Ville Platte Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the program 8 a.m.
- Jan. 10 in Abbeville at the Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau meeting room, 3139 Veterans Memorial Drive. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the program at 9 a.m.
- Feb. 14, the Northeast Louisiana Rice Forum at Iona Golf Course, 10 Country Club Lane, Rayville. Registration is at 8:15 a.m. and the event at 9 a.m.
- A meeting for central Louisiana growers is anticipated in late February in Mansura. The date and time are pending.
Also on Jan. 9, the Rice Council and Louisiana Rice Growers Association will hold their annual joint meeting in Jennings at The Grand Marais, 919 N. Lake Arthur Ave. A trade show begins at 4 p.m., followed by the meeting.
Keep La. Beautiful grant applications starting
Keep Louisiana Beautiful will begin accepting letters of intent for its 2019-2020 Healthy Community Grant on Jan. 15, with letters due to the organization by Feb. 12.
The Healthy Communities Grant provides funding to support local projects and programs that bring about behavioral changes needed to improve, preserve and protect the natural beauty of Louisiana. Grant funds of $2,500 to $8,000 per project are available to encourage community action in the areas of litter and waste reduction; recycling; reusing; litter enforcement; and environmental education, as they relate to the organization's mission of promoting personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean Louisiana.
The program, which provided $92,000 for projects throughout Louisiana in 2018, is a reimbursement grant and is open to nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, schools and universities, organization affiliates, and pre-certified affiliates.
After a first selection round from letters of intent, applicants will be invited to submit a formal application, due on March 25. The funding cycle for the Healthy Communities Grant will run from Aug. 1 to May 1, 2020.
Agriculture tech, data conference planned
The LSU AgCenter will host a conference on data and technology in agriculture from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the State Evacuation Shelter on U.S. 71 near Alexandria.
Several AgCenter experts will present information about digital and precision agriculture — fields of study that deal with using technology to collect and interpret data to make farming more efficient.
Terry Griffin, an assistant professor at Kansas State University, will deliver a keynote address on the value of “big data” to agriculture.
After a lunch break, Louisiana farmers will take part in a panel discussion on data topics.
The conference also will feature a trade show, giving attendees a chance to talk to representatives of leading Louisiana agri-businesses. Vendors interested in having a booth should contact AgCenter agent R.L. Frazier at rfrazier@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Partnership promotes disaster preparation
The Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have formed a partnership to help improve financial preparedness of individuals and families before a natural disaster.
The organizations will develop comprehensive training for financial professionals and aid in the financial preparedness of people across the country.
Using feedback and expertise from accredited financial counselors, the organizations will develop an emergency saving and financial curriculum for finance professionals to use with clients. From there, the organizations will develop resources and tools that encourage people to prepare financially for disasters by saving for emergencies, maintaining adequate insurance for potential hazards and safeguarding critical documents.
Information is at ready.gov/financial-preparedness.