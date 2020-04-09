Raising Cane’s co-founder Todd Graves is giving up his salary and drawing down lines of credit in order to keep his restaurants open and employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Graves told Forbes magazine company sales have dropped by 25% across the board.
“We’re down 25%. We’re losing money and living off our credit line, but if we can keep it at 25, we can last longer,” he said. “If we get to 30 to 35%, we’ll have to start burning more cash and look at salary cuts and take other measures, but our goal is to come out on the other side of this with the crew we started with and we are all motivated to do that.”
Hurricane Katrina, which shut down 21 of Raising Cane’s than 28 restaurants, helped prepare the company for the current crisis.
“That’s why we drew down on our credit line four or so weeks ago because you need to do all you can do to preserve cash in a time like that. The interest you pay is worth it in the long run,” Graves said. “Katrina taught me a lesson of how bad things can get in a big crisis and we’ve been able to get through this so far from those lessons.”