Members of the Covington High School Class of 1968 held their 50th reunion recently. At the reunion are, row one from left, Carroll Wascom, Carol Hunstick Dwight, Carol Wingfield Meyers, Mary Stalling, Linda Taylor Guidry, Rose Failla Lasseign, Carmela Deluca Camberrell, Bonnie McBride Birkelhach, Judy Gohschalck Dutruch, Sandra Foster Kepley, Paulette Abadie Lee, Eleanor Cummings Summers, Kathy Jenkins Alexius, Liz Martin White, Vickie Goodger Schoppe, Darnell Moore Ellingsworth, Patricia Thompson Tidwell and Cynthia Rogers Kaho. Second row: Donald White, David Dwight, Lee Lott, Joel Spell, Elizabeth Pfeffer Williams, Susan Pfeffer Latham, Charlotte Raiford James, Shirley Taylor Primes, Frances Baham Woods, Brenda Fitzmorris Forester, Joy Hare Morse, Gary Achee, Nanehe Desormeaux Stapleton, Ethel Cooper Jenkins, Becky Beal Feilding, Norma Guelker and Tom Davis. Third row: Richard Cognevich, Bruce Cleland, Debbie Lemons Morris, Kenneth Latham, Bill Lambert, Marlene Davies Haffey, Noel Mullet Dudley, Mildred Spell Gibson, Aldean Sharp, Norman Marsolan, Brenda Myers Willis, Pat Gallagher and John Mendow. Fourth row: Tom Rodwig, Ted Talley, Larry Pittman, Ron Barthet, Mickey Lemons, Randy Hoag, Gary Perry, Dennis O’Leary, Rodney Jenkins, David Pittman, Gerome Culbertson, Steve Chatellier, Homer Jenkins, Stephen Gagnard, Bill Cumings and Linda Broocks Wilson. Also attending were Millie White Buras, Jennifer McWilliams Cantrelle, Mark Estopinal and Laurie Mclachlan Caserta.