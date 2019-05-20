Overturned truck cause lengthy closure of
I-10
Interstate 10 Eastbound was closed most of Monday following a crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler carrying a hazardous material.
A Lafayette HazMat team successfully off-loaded most of the product from the overturned 18-wheeler, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department, and the overturned tank was removed from the crash scene. The remaining product will be removed from the tank at another location.
Voluntary evacuation order issued for lower St. Martin Parish
A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for lower St. Martin Parish because of high water in the area.
The order is effective immediately to protect the safety and health of residents because of water and sewerage issues caused by the high water.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars issued the voluntary evacuation order after consulting with the the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Anyone with questions or who needs assistance evacuating can call the Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.