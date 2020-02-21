New experiences are part of life for true freshman in college athletics.

But watching his UL teammates consistently land on the injured list in assembly-line fashion during his introduction to Division I college basketball was quite a jolt for freshman guard Mylik Wilson.

“I’ve never been through anything like that,” said Wilson, whose Cajuns (11-16, 6-10) travel to meet ULM (8-18, 4-13) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.

“That was crazy how it happened. This game somebody could get hurt and then this game somebody would get hurt. It was crazy. I’ve never been around anything like that.”

As painful as it was to endure all season, it just might have helped Wilson reach his potential quicker than most expected.

Over this first eight games, Wilson had three double-digit performances. But after Kobe Julien joined Durey Cadwell and Javonne Lowery on the out-for-the-season list, suddenly UL’s coaching staff had no choice but to lean on Wilson.

"After they got hurt, I knew I had to step up because I needed to because we were down numbers," Wilson said.

“They were expecting me to do more since a lot of players were out. Now I’m playing more minutes, so I’ve got to produce more to help us win.”

It’s one thing to need to step up as a true freshman. Having the right combination of talent and composure to successfully pull it off is a different story.

Starting with the road trip to Arizona State on Dec. 7, Wilson went on a stretch where he reached double figures in six of his next eight games.

“I’ve felt like that the whole team, though, really,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We wanted to get him seasoned a little bit, but he’s really good with the ball. He doesn’t need a ball screen.”

It’s not like it was a complete shock. After all, the 6-3 and 175-pounder was a four-star recruit out as a two-time Class 2A MVP out of Rayville High.

Out of high school, Wilson had offers from such programs as Iowa State, Auburn and Houston.

“Mylik’s progression during his freshman season has been quicker than we thought,” UL director of operations Michael Murphy said. “Now coach Marlin has been high on Mylik since the summer. He would constantly say, ‘He’s got a chance to be our best guard. He’s got a chance to be (Sun Belt) Freshman of the Year,’ which he still does when you look at his steals and his 3-point shooting percentage.

“Mylik has adjusted very, very well. There’s a lot of pressure when you’re an in-state kid going to an in-state school to produce right away.”

Almost immediately, Wilson displayed his impressive ability to get to the basket. He’s also shot the ball better than some critics expected - hitting 39.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

He exuded a point guard’s mentality early in the season, but when Marlin needed him to score, Wilson quickly adapted to a scorer’s approach.

“In high school, I played everything – handled the ball, got rebounds, passing,” said Wilson, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game. “All my life, I’ve been an unselfish player. I always liked to get my teammates points. I got a lot of triple-doubles in high school.

“It came with confidence. When coach asked me to step up, I had to step up. He told me I needed to score more. We didn’t have many people to score, so I guess I had to score more.”

Unfortunately just when Wilson was at his best, the injury bug hit him as well.

On Jan. 6 at Appalachian State, Wilson exploded for 30 points, nine rebounds and five steals in a 40-minute winning effort.

“It just felt like I was in the gym in Rayville just playing around with my friends,” Wilson said of his big night. “That’s how I was feeling. That really was a confident game. I felt like I was back in high school.

“I was shooting the ball from everywhere and it was going in and going to the basket and laying it in. Just trying to get my team to win. That game was fun.”

Par for the course this season for UL, though, Wilson later discovered he was battling through a knee injury worse than expected the final eight minutes of that game.

“It was kind of stiff, but I kept moving, so I really couldn’t feel it,” said Wilson, who is currently ranked 11th nationally in steals per game. “After the game at the hotel, that’s when I started feeling it.”

As it turned out, Wilson was forced to miss four games, including three double-digit losses in a row and a nine-point setback.

“Mylik has grown, matured and gotten better,” Marlin said. “Those four games that we played without him were difficult.”

“It was hard because I never really had an injury like that,” Wilson said. “To watch my team lose and me knowing that I could be out there doing something to help them win, I didn’t like that feeling.”

In addition to his offensive skills, evidence by his buzzer-beating, game-winning layup to upset Georgia State 80-78, Wilson is an excellent defender as well.

“Defense has always been my game since high school, ninth grade,” said Wilson, who said his biggest reason for signing with UL was it was close to home. “That’s what coach always taught us to do. We’d play one-on-one whole court defense. We did everything off of defense. That’s why my defensive level was up there.”

The Cajuns were also missing his uncanny composure for a freshman.

“A lot of people say I’m nonchalant on the court, but I’m just very calm,” Wilson said. “Sometimes I show emotions, but not very often. I just play my game.

“I just grew up that way since elementary. I’ve always been a calm player. It’s just how I’ve been.”

That mental toughness may really be needed Saturday when Wilson essentially returns home to meet ULM. Not only are the two cities only about 20 miles apart, Wilson played numerous middle school and high school games at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in his career.

“I’m going to be a little nervous,” Wilson said of his homecoming game Saturday. “I’ll be nervous for a little bit and try to shake it off.

“A lot of people texted me and told me they were coming to the game. Some old classmates that go to ULM. It’s going to be like an old high school game. It’s going to be like a home game for me.”

Marlin and the Cajuns are hoping that familiar feeling spurs a repeat of his Appalachian State performance, because his Rayville High days produced repeat excitement.

“Every game was kind of packed,” Wilson remembered. “It’s a exciting how we played, so a lot of people wanted to come watch us play, even if we weren’t playing a good team.”

Wilson said he still needs to improve in such areas as reading defenses, but he’s looking forward to big things for the rest of his college career.

“We really think we can win the Sun Belt tournament this year,” Wilson said. “I think we can. We just have to come together, play our game and don’t play selfish ball.

“Next year, we really have high expectations. We’re really thinking about winning the Sun Belt Tournament and get to the NCAA Tournament. Next year, I really have high goals for me and the team.”