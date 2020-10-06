With only one returning starter on offense, the Church Point Bears planned to rely on their defense early during the season.
On Friday, the unit responded in a big way at. Kaplan. Led by nose guard Tony Gibson and safety Ethan Castille, the Bears defeated the Pirates 12-0.
It also marked a successful debut for new defensive coordinator Rob Pool, who coached at Lafayette High last year.
"Anytime you can get a shutout against Kaplan, it's good," Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux said.
With Gibson leading the charge upfront, Kaplan's two leading rushers were held to 69 yards on 28 carries.
"We moved Tony around a lot during the game," Arceneaux said. "He is a four-year starter and was all-state. He's a two-time powerlifting champion and was runner-up in wrestling. He can bench press 440 lbs, squat 605 and deadlift 585."
Arceneaux is puzzled by the fact that Gibson hasn't received any scholarship offers.
"He's a big, powerful man," Arceneaux said of the 6-0, 285-pounder. "He can move, too. Middle Tennessee State is recruiting him, but the state schools said he's too short."
The Church Point secondary was also up to the task, limiting the Kaplan offense to 3-of-9 passing for 73 yards with two interceptions.
"Ethan Castille had five tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown," Arceneaux said.
Gavin Richard, the only returning offensive starter, had a game-high 68 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Quarterbacks Andy Briceno and Dylan Stelly combined to attempt only five passes, but two went for touchdowns. Briceno completed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Khaled Babineaux, and Stelly connected with Armstead Mouton from 31 yards out.
Arceneaux said strength and conditioning coach Eddie Bergeron is a crucial factor in the Bears' success.
"He's a 14-time state champion powerlifting coach," Arceneaux said.
Church Point travels to Opelousas this week. The Bears won last year's meeting 34-13. Last week, Opelousas dropped a 49-21 decision to Teurlings Catholic, although the game was tied 14-14 in the second quarter.
"Opelousas has improved," Arceneaux said. "They look much more organized on both sides of the ball."
Vige's debut perfect
Eunice set a school scoring record in Andre Vige's debut as head coach. The Bobcats, who scored 73 last year vs. Northwest, routed Ville Platte 74-0
"That was a perfect storm on Friday," Vige said. "Everything fell into place."
Senior quarterback Simeon Ardoin completed 8-of-11 passes for four touchdowns.
"The first one was a little bootleg to the tight end, Hunter Darbonne," Vige said. "The second was a fade route to Dylan Guillory, who did a good job high-pointing the ball.
"Jeoul Hill, our running back, technically scored on a reception. It's a designed run play, but the forward toss makes it a pass. Then Jaheim Mitchell caught an 18-yarder."
The Bobcats returned 16 starters from last year's 9-3 team.
"Six of those are three-year starters," Vige said. "We also ran it well on Friday with over 300 yards.
"Deon Ardoin, our workhorse, carried 11 times for 123 yards, and Landon Higginbotham ran for 41 yards on four carries. He's a new starter so it was good to get him some experience."
One of Eunice's losses last year was a 25-13 defeat at the hands of this week's opponent, Breaux Bridge. Last week, the Tigers lost 26-14 to St. Martinville.
"Breaux Bridge was inside the 10-yard line twice with the chance to get two scores," Vige said. "If they get those points, that's a helluva ballgame.
"They have two big-time players who can take it to the house in No. 1 (WR Kyser Patt) and No. 34 (RB Brandon Boyd). If their team is inexperienced, I'd hate to see them once they get some experience."
Kaplan faces VC's passing
Kaplan travels to Vermilion Catholic this week where the Pirates will attempt to slow down quarterback Drew Lege and receiver Saul Dartez.
Last week, Lege completed 25-of-40 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in VC's 40-21 win over Abbeville. Saul Dartez caught seven of Lege's passes for 148 yards and two scores.
"I don't know how we're going to stop them," Kaplan coach Stephen Lotief said. "We haven't stopped anybody yet. We're worried about ourselves because we're our own worst enemy."
Vermilion Catholic won last year's meeting 25-22.
The Pirates managed only 87 yards rushing in the 12-0 loss to Church Point, which was also the program to shut Kaplan out during the regular season (2014).
"There's not much positive to tell you," Lotief said. "The only positive is that we have another week to play and another chance to get better.
"Some of the special teams were good. We're hoping the kids trust the coaches. We do have some new kids out there. As coaches, we need to put them in a better position to win, and that's on me."