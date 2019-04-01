GREENVILLE, South Carolina — The delegation of about 65 from Acadiana spent a second day in downtown Greenville and found plenty to like, and maybe a few ideas to bring home.
They were here to see a progressive city more than 700 miles from home that is thriving economically, planning for the future and has managed to maintained its unique charm.
There were challenges; the textile industry collapsed, mills shuttered and others businesses moved to the suburbs, leaving a devastated downtown.
Greenville officials, representing the private, public and nonprofit sector, offered insight into several projects that transformed downtown Greenville into a destination that today attracts five million visitors a year.
The Peace Center
It's one of the key things attractions that brings people to this city in upstate area of South Carolina. They come and spend money, and it’s a concept that can work in many cities in America — including Lafayette.
The Peace Center is the center of the region’s arts activity and houses a 2,100-seat concert hall and a 400-seat theater.
Nancy Whitworth, director of economic development and deputy city manager for Greenville, says it can work in Acadiana.
“You’ve got a lot going on there,” she told the contingent of business leaders from Acadiana during the Leadership Exchange visit. “If you do it, you’ve got to do it well. I think it will be a great addition to your downtown.
“Remember the companies that would appreciate that. It could be a catalyst for so many things, creating anchors. Then it’s easier to fill in.”
People have had discussions regarding a performing arts center in downtown Lafayette, said Kevin Blanchard, chief operating officer with Southern Lifestyle Development. Kevin has also worked in parish government.
The Heymann Center now is the main center for concerts and shows. Where it could be downtown remains to be seen.
“I’m a big believer that a performing arts center downtown in the right spot would be a giant catalyst driving all sorts of interest in the development of downtown,” he said. “There’s just kind of been talk over the year — do you rebuild the Heymann where it is, or do you do something downtown?”
The Peace Center was built in the 1980s and helped Greenville recover from a dying textile town into a vibrant area that was the fourth-fastest growing city in America.
Built with a $10 million donation from the Peace family, the Peace Center draws 360,000 people with 600 shows each year.
Whitworth recalled that an economic development study during the 1980s on the city indicated it struggled with the arts, and that served as a wakeup call to city leaders.
“We had a baseball stadium on the outskirts of downtown and a fledgling artist community,” she said. “That (study) was one of the drivers that really motivated us. Somebody is going to have it in the region, so you need to make sure it’s yours.”
Begin with residential
Tucked away on the city’s southwest end is Fluor Field, home of the minor league Greenville Drive.
The Drive is in the Boston Red Sox organization, and the stadium has its version of the Green Monster in left field. But it’s just outside the stadium that is synonymous with the Greenville of today.
The park has a statue of South Carolina native Shoeless Joe Jackson, one of several statues around the city. It also has a residential development in left field, one of several in the city’s downtown.
It’s the success of that development that Mayor Knox White that bragged about while the city’s success to the business leaders from Acadiana.
“At the ball field, we had to beg a local developer to do the condos as part of the stadium,” White said. “We asked for 25, and he only did 12. He sold every one of them on the first day of auction. He said, ‘I wish I did 25.”
In Lafayette, planned developments will bring a total of 202 units downtown. The old federal courthouse will be converted to 68 residential units, the Vermilion Lofts will have 24 and the Buchanan Heights will have 30 units.
Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority plans to build a 70-unit apartment complex on Monroe Street, and a development at 600 Johnston St. will have 10 units.
Getting that critical mass downtown was a hurdle, White said, but the city's success can be a guide for Lafayette.
“I’m really interested to see what the market can bear,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Lafayette Downtown Development Authority. “Let’s complete one, fill it up and show people that this is real. Then I think the grocery and the retail will follow.”
The residential first came to downtown Greenville in the upstairs of buildings, and one of the first successful developments was the Bookends, which is just what is sounds with levels of residential on the north and south sides of a smaller parking garage just off Main Street.
“We did it,” White said. “You couldn’t fill this table with people who believed we could fill residential downtown. We found people who would take a chance. We built slowly but surely. Over 10 years we built a critical mass of residential.”
Today the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment downtown costs between $1,200-$1,400 a month, deputy mayor Nancy Whitworth said, but the occupancy rate hovers in the high 80s.
The city began a trust fund to help, but also it encouraged developers to mix in affordable units with its residential developments.
Yet it’s that residential that finally landed the retail development. Mast General Store, based in North Carolina, was the first retailer to move downtown, and now the downtown is home to dozens of independent retailers and restaurants.
“With residential in place, the magic began to happen,” he said. “Retail is the hardest and the last to come. Everybody told us that. Mast General Store did slam business the day it opened. Retail is knocking our door down to come to downtown Greenville.”