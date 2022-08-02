On an overcast afternoon two weeks ago, my cousin and I spent a glorious 30 minutes picking blueberries in her parents' front yard. We were trying to beat the rain and had a race to see who could fill a container first in our version of speed blueberry picking. She won, but I believe I ended up winning in the bigger picture.
Once the rain started, we ran for the house, hands stained and laughing all the way. She generously gave me half of the blueberry bounty. I've been saving those precious blueberries in my freezer until I found time to do something special with them. Last weekend, I did just that when my daughter and I had an afternoon in the kitchen together.
My daughter did most of the work, but as the old television commercial used to say, "And I helped."
The star of our cooking was this incredible Blueberry Almond Ricotta Cake, based on a recipe by Dev Amadeo. We modified it slightly, but I expect that the basics of this recipe will be something we will return to many times in the years to come. It's crusty on the edges and moist in the middle. The browned slivered almonds that top it are perfection.
Blueberry Almond Ricotta Cake
About 10 servings, based on recipe by Dev Amadeo
Ingredients
2 cups blueberries
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 stick unsalted butter, barely softened
1½ cup raw cane or granulated sugar
2 eggs at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract
¼ cup vegetable or grapeseed oil
¾ cup Ricotta cheese
¾ cup slivered almonds
½ cup heavy whipping cream
- Preheat over to 350 degrees.
- Grease a 9-inch springform pan or line with parchment paper.
- Mix the berries (I used frozen) with a tablespoon of flour.
- Add flour, salt and baking soda to a medium bowl.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the butter at the slowest speed for 30 seconds until it's creamy.
- Add sugar, and beat for one minute until the butter and sugar form a grainy paste.
- Add eggs, one at a time and then vanilla, almond extract, oil and ricotta. Mix until combined.
- Using a sieve on top of the bowl, add the flour mixture on top, about a cup at a time.
- Stop the mixer and blend about four strokes more with a rubber spatula. Gently mix in the blueberries and fold into batter.
- Transfer batter to prepared pan.
- Arrange the slivered almonds around the edge as a border (about a 2" circle around the edge) and adorn with 14-20 blueberries.
- Place pan in oven and bake for 60-65 minutes. The area in the center of the cake will remain a bit gooey, but it doesn't mean the batter is raw.
- Remove from oven and let cool a few minutes before removing from springform pan.
- Whip cream while cake is cooling and serve warm. (It also warms up nicely on day No. 2 by placing it in a 300-degree oven for 10 minutes.) Plop a dollop of whipped cream on each slice and enjoy!