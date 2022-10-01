Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has backed off an effort to give large raises, some in excess of $30,000 a year, to his top administrators.
Guillory included the raises totaling more than $250,000 in his proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. The raises would bring top non-civil service employees' salaries in line with others in the state and in the private sector, he claimed.
The City and Parish Councils unanimously stripped them from the budget upon adoption Sept. 8, but Guillory advised the councils he was using his line-item veto to restore the raises, even though attorney general opinions suggested he cannot use his line-item veto powers to insert the raises back into the budget.
The councils were scheduled to vote to override the veto Tuesday.
Friday afternoon, Guillory distributed an email stating, "Based on recent, productive conversations with council members, I am withdrawing my line item veto. We will continue to have these important discussions about the future of our city and parish which are vital to our recruiting and retention efforts of public servants. This will ensure the high-quality level of service that our people demand and deserve."
All Lafayette Consolidated Government employees are in line to receive a 2% pay raise starting Nov. 1.
Directors and administrators who are appointed by Guillory would have received, in addition to the 2% raise, pay hikes ranging from $5,000 a year to $37,600 a year.