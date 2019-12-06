Two people backed their pickup truck up to a Plaquemine business in the early morning hours Friday, smashed a store window, pulled out the ATM machine and drove away with it, Plaquemine Police said.
The robbery was captured on the security video of the Hop-N-Shop Deli on Railroad Avenue, where the break-in happened at about 1 a.m. Friday, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two seen on the video.
Heather Blanchard, who owns the cafeteria with her husband, Brian Blanchard, said the business has been in her husband's family off-and-on since the late 1960s.
The deli serves breakfast, beginning at 4 a.m., with the lunch menu coming on around 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Any one with information is asked to call the Plaquemine Police Department at (225) 687-9273.