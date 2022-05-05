With the academic year drawing to a close, the Zachary Community School Board spent much of its meeting May 3 presenting awards recognizing outstanding students and staff.
First was a group of Zachary High students who won contests at a recent Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, state conference. They are Makayla Jones, who took first place in the sales presentation category; Ty’Laija Covington, Jaysha Dunn and Cami Muse, who competed as a team and won first place in a social media contest; and Trinity Early and Jaida Shelmire, who earned first place in graphic design.
The students will go on to compete in a national conference in Chicago this summer.
Jordan Sutton, a Zachary High student, was recognized for recently being named overall best witness during a state mock trial competition.
Zachary High students Alaisha Joseph, Maia Carter, Kelsi Atkinson and Laryn Bunch — who were named state champions in an FFA veterinary science career development event — were honored. Bunch also earned the highest score in the state. The team will compete nationally in October.
Copper Mill Elementary teacher Regena Landry was recognized for being a state-level finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Teachers Gwendolyn Savario, of Rollins Place Elementary, and T’Era Lewis, of Copper Mill Elementary, were recognized for their service on a state team evaluating accelerated math curricula.
Jennifer Rushing, a Northwestern Middle teacher and swim coach who is planning to retire, was thanked for her service.
Finally, the board honored 2022 support staff of the year. Award recipients included Rosa White, Zachary Early Learning Center; Erin Bentley, of Northwestern Elementary; Lori Hart, Rollins Place Elementary; Lyndsay Thompson, of Zachary Elementary; Terrilyn Montgomery, of Copper Mill Elementary; Krystal Moses, of Northwestern Middle; Natasha Walker, of Zachary High; Lea Waxley, of Student Support Services; DeShawn Butler, of the district maintenance crew; and Amanda Brooks, of the district business office.