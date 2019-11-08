Louisiana Public Broadcasting says it will use grant money from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group that supports Sesame Street, to boost early child education programs in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The Sesame Street in Communities program, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes training for those who work with preschool children and families.
The education manager for LPB, Nancy Tooraen, says the next step is to train more than 50 people, including parents and those at childcare centers, preschools and head start programs.
“We want childcare providers to know how to utilize all of the free early education resources available through LPB and Sesame Street in Communities,” Tooraen said.
Sesame Street is marking its 50th anniversary. Sesame Workshop worked with WNET New York Public Media to select 10 stations to take part. The others are in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, New York, Texas and Washington state.