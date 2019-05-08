Citing his desire to tackle traffic, drainage, flooding and overdevelopment issues in the parish, Murphy Painter announced his candidacy for Ascension Parish president.
The election will be held Oct. 12.
In a prepared campaign announcement, Painter, 66, said he has a long history of public service. Painter served as an Ascension Parish deputy sheriff from 1971 to 1988, including 14 years as the chief criminal deputy. Painter worked for the Louisiana Department of Justice and served three Louisiana governors as commissioner of Alcohol and Beverage Control.
“I’m offering to voters of Ascension my experience in government, my love of public service and my knowledge of how to make government work in an efficient manner as the next Parish President," Painter said.
“The problems we face in Ascension are solvable if we all work together. Traffic, drainage, flooding and overdevelopment are not new problems, but they need new solutions and someone who can lead our parish forward. I know I can work with everyone and anyone to put solutions into place that improve our quality of life,” Painter said.
Painter mentioned the continuation of the Move Ascension traffic project that’s adding turn lanes to roads, widening rural highways to increase capacity and putting into place, as a last resort, a development moratorium until a long-term plan is in place to address the increased capacity.
“My vision is shared by many in the parish. Less traffic. A drainage system that drains water and is always maintained. And a future infrastructure system that can handle the increased population. I’m ready to address these issues with real solutions as Parish President," Painter said.
Painter, a Republican and a resident of Gonzales, has an associate degree in criminal justice from Southeastern, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice for LSU; and a Master of Public Administration from LSU. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Management Institute.
Painter is manager and owner of a public administration consulting firm specializing in government regulatory issues and licensed to conduct private investigations.
Painter is married to Tanya Braud Painter, and they have two sons and three daughters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.