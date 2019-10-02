The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s second annual Golf Tournament was held Sept. 20 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary.
Nineteen teams teed off for the annual charity golf tournament benefiting the foundation. The foundation raised over $16,000, which will support the foundation’s project for Lane’s labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum unit and nursery.
To make a donation or learn about the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation, visit www.lanermcfoundation.org or call (225) 658-6699.