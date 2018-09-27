New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for a woman identified as a second suspect in a shooting that happened in the 600 block of Canal Street on Sunday.
Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Derrion Robinson, was on Canal Street about 4:30 p.m. when several other people got into a verbal and physical fight.
During the altercation, Robinson allegedly directed another suspect to shoot, police said, as a third subject fled.
Police said Robinson will be arrested on one count of aggravated battery when she's arrested.
Robinson is currently being sought along with an unknown black man seen on video firing a handgun at the fleeing subject, injuring two bystanders, police said.
Detectives are also looking for 20-year-old Jerry Harris, who's been identified as "a person of interest" in the investigation. Harris was reportedly engaged in an altercation in the area just seconds before the shooting occurred and was observed fleeing the scene in the same direction as the gunman, police said.
Police said Harris isn't wanted in connection with the incident, but that they want to question him because they think he has "valuable information" regarding the shooting.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Derrion Robinson, the unknown male suspect or the person of interest is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.