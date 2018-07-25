Candidates for Ascension Parish School Board seats and a parish judgeship have qualified for the Nov. 6 election.
A complete list of candidates by parish is available online at voterportal.sos.la.gov/CandidateInquiry.
The elections in Ascension Parish on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:
D =Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
I = Independent
N = No party affiliation
O = Other party
Ascension Parish
Judge, Parish Court
Kim Landry, R
Erin Wiley Lanoux, R
Member of School Board District 1
Robyn Penn Delaney, D
Member of School Board District 2
Scott Duplechein, N
Duane Humphrey, D
Member of School Board District 3
Julie Burnett Blouin, D
Member of School Board District 4, Seat A
Marty J. Bourgeois, R
Member of School Board District 4, Seat B
John Murphy, R
Corey J. Orgeron, R
Member of School Board District 5, Seat A
John DeFrances, R
Shawn K. Sevario, R
Member of School Board District 5, Seat B
Taft C. Kleinpeter, R
Member of School Board District 6, Seat A
"Mike" Anderson, N
Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, N
Dennis Cullen, R
Lorraine Wimberly, R
Member of School Board District 6, Seat B
Louis D. Lambert, I
Member of School Board District 7, Seat A
Troy J. Gautreau Sr., R
Darius Moore, R
Member of School Board District 7, Seat B
Patricia "Pat" Russo, I