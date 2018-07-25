Candidates for Ascension Parish School Board seats and a parish judgeship have qualified for the Nov. 6 election.

The elections in Ascension Parish on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:

D =Democrat

R = Republican

L = Libertarian

I = Independent

N = No party affiliation

O = Other party

 

Ascension Parish

Judge, Parish Court

Kim Landry, R

Erin Wiley Lanoux, R

Member of School Board District 1

Robyn Penn Delaney, D

Member of School Board District 2

Scott Duplechein, N

Duane Humphrey, D

Member of School Board District 3

Julie Burnett Blouin, D

Member of School Board District 4, Seat A

Marty J. Bourgeois, R

Member of School Board District 4, Seat B

John Murphy, R

Corey J. Orgeron, R

Member of School Board District 5, Seat A

John DeFrances, R

Shawn K. Sevario, R

Member of School Board District 5, Seat B

Taft C. Kleinpeter, R

Member of School Board District 6, Seat A

"Mike" Anderson, N

Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, N

Dennis Cullen, R

Lorraine Wimberly, R

Member of School Board District 6, Seat B

Louis D. Lambert, I

Member of School Board District 7, Seat A

Troy J. Gautreau Sr., R

Darius Moore, R

Member of School Board District 7, Seat B

Patricia "Pat" Russo, I

 

