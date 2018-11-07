The Haydel's name is known across the region, for its king cake and Cajun Kringle cakes, for its specialty birthday cakes and wedding cakes, for the good times built around them.
With the exception of Carnival time pop-up king cake shops, though, getting Haydel’s goods meant visiting the family-run bakery on Jefferson Highway.
But now Haydel’s has branched out with a new permanent location. Haydel’s Bake Shop opened this weekend at 3117 Magazine St., on the edge of the Garden District.
This new bake shop has many of the same cakes and bakery products that have made Haydel‘s famous, but it serves a different role.
“We want to have more for people just coming in for a snack, for tourists who are strolling down Magazine Street, for people having a coffee break there,” said Ryan Haydel, who led the development of the bake shop.
All of the shop’s inventory comes from Haydel’s main Jefferson Highway bakery, though some items will be custom-made for this location.
For instance, there are smaller petits fours, turtles and brownies for snacks, and smaller whole cakes — 6 inches wide instead of the 8-inch version. That includes mini wedding cakes, perhaps for anniversaries.
“Something that could serve two or four, depending on how greedy you are,” Haydel said with a laugh.
The bake shop doubles as a coffee shop, through a partnership with French Market Coffee. That brand is found across New Orleans, but this is its first branded café. Haydel’s Bake Shop serves an extensive line of its products, including espresso and frozen coffee drinks.
Ryan Haydel is the third generation of this family involved with the bakery, and he described the new bake shop as the next generation’s adaptation.
“We have a great following, people have a lot of memories with our cakes, but we’re also trying to bring in that younger generation too,” he said.
While this location is just opening, Haydel also said the family is looking at the bake shop as a concept that could be replicated in other neighborhoods.
Sac-a-Lait calls it a day
Sac-a-Lait has closed, ending a 3½-year run for a restaurant with a boundary-pushing approach to Louisiana cuisine.
The Warehouse District restaurant was created in 2015 by chefs Samantha and Cody Carroll in the Cotton Mill building at 1051 Annunciation St.
Cody Carroll confirmed that the restaurant has served its last meal. He said he and Samantha are working on future plans but that he was not ready to discuss them.
Last year, the Food Network debuted a series built around the couple called "Cajun Aces," which continues in 2018.
The Louisiana natives got their start in 2010 with their restaurant Hot Tails in New Roads, closer to their respective hometowns (hers, Gonzales; his, Batchelor). Hot Tails, which remains open, is a casual spot for updated country Louisiana cooking.
Sac-a-Lait was a much more ambitious vision. Here, the chefs started with classic Louisiana staples but took them in new, sometimes edgy directions.
Early menus introduced ideas like turtle soup rendered as a boudin link, a burger made from duck chaudin (stuffed stomach) and a smoked fish and cheese plate that actually arrived under a glass dome filled with smoke. More recent menus brought pig ear with choupique caviar, fried veal brains and smothered duck hearts.
However, much of the Carrolls' cooking at Sac-a-Lait was more approachable, working rustic Louisiana flavors through a modern lens or sometimes just taking them back to their roots. Venison backstrap with fries (based on a deer camp tradition), crawfish and mirliton pie, blackened redfish and guinea hen gumbo were all representative.