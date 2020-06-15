Despite expected losses in sales tax revenues due to the coronavirus shutdowns, the proposed budget for the Ascension Parish school district's fiscal year beginning in July anticipates a bit of an increase over the previous budget, thanks to increases in property tax revenues and state funding.
The proposed general fund budget of $257.7 million, a figure approximately $1 million more than the present budget, covers new costs in the next fiscal year that include:
• $1.5 million for 20 new teachers prompted by growth in student population across the district.
• $1.6 million in major maintenance projects on 12 campuses.
• $2.4 million for 57 new positions, 43 of which are at the new Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle schools in Prairieville, both opening in the fall.
• $988,000 to operate those two new schools.
"Once you start building a school, you begin staffing and supplying it," Schools Superintendent David Alexander said.
Based on information provided by the state's Legislative Auditor's Office, the school district is budgeting for a 4% decrease in sales and use tax revenues, due to effects of the coronavirus shutdowns, for a total of $67.2 million in the new budget year.
But property tax revenues have risen an average of 5.3% every year since the 2008-09 fiscal year, as Ascension Parish grows and agricultural property is developed, according to the school district's recently released budget proposal.
"When unimproved property becomes improved property, values go up,” Alexander said.
Property tax revenues are budgeted at $69.1 million for the new fiscal year, up from a projected actual figure of $67.2 million in the budget ending in June.
State funding through the Minimum Foundation Program is expected to increase by $3.1 million, for a total of $112.1 million in the new budget. That funding is based largely on student population. The school district's 28 schools serve approximately 23,000 students.
The School Board will be voting on the proposed 2020-21 budget on June 23.