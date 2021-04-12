Catch 'Coppélia'
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will close its season digitally with a filmed, condensed performance of the classic ballet in which a toymaker believes his beloved doll has come to life. Watch this weekend or anytime through April 26. Cost is $30. batonrougeballet.org/coppelia-at-home/
See these shorts
The Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., will screen eight Oscar-nominated animated shorts starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. These films are not suitable for children; under 16 requires accompanying parent or guardian. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org
Come to the cabaret
Playmakers of Baton Rouge will stream its musical cabaret of villains, "S.A.B. Gone Bad," on Friday for viewing anytime that day. Nick Herring directs. Tickets are $20. playmakersbr.org