Cutting-edge expo
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum presents its 7th annual Engineering Day on Saturday. Among the all-ages attractions will be the museum’s Stream Table, a state-of-the-art educational tool that demonstrates in real time the forces that shape rivers, lakes and wetlands. lasm.org
Pushing the limits
The Harlem Globetrotters' new tour, landing at the Raising Cane's River Center at 2 p.m. Saturday, promises new basketball thrills, surprise moments and more player interaction than ever. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
The rest of the story
"A Doll's House, Part 2" is now on stage at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. See what unfolds as Nora Helmer begins a new life without her husband and children in the follow-up to Henrik Ibsen masterpiece. theatrebr.org/adoll-shouse.html