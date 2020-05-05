The Better Business Bureau warns the public about a new scam involving buying a new pet online, a news release said.
Scam Tracker reports show potential pet owners being told they have to pay extra for a crate or insurance, to have a pet shipped because of the coronavirus. In some instances, victims were also asked to provide an alternate payment, such as a gift card or mobile banking option that was not part of the original transaction, the release said.
These are red flags that the offer or the seller is not legitimate, and they probably don't have the pet they are attempting to sell.
How to avoid puppy scams:
- Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person.
- Avoid wiring money, if possible. Use a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charges.
- Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting.
- Consider reaching out to your local animal shelter.
- Learn about fraud in your area at BBB Scam Tracker, www.bbb.org/scamtracker.