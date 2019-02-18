Donna Binford of Monroe and Taura Denmon of Alexandria captured the All-Events titles as the Louisiana State Women’s Championship ended its run in Lake Charles at Petro Bowl.
Binford won the handicap nine-game total with 2,274, with Karen Caldwell of New Iberia second at 2,235. Debora Wolff was the top Baton Rouge finisher in a tie for 13 at 3,153.
Denmon averaged almost 211 to win scratch all-events over the nine-games of team, doubles and singles, 11 pins over Baton Rouge’s Sarah Broussard at 1,885. Johanna Clark of New Orleans was third at 1,832.
In singles, Belinda Powell, who is sanctioned by the Southeast Texas USBC, walked away with scratch and handicap singles honors with a 750 scratch series and 834 with handicap. Judy Vogel was eighth in scratch from New Orleans with 612.
Nina Fogleman and Becky Harper of Monroe won handicap doubles (1,486) with April Owens and Aimee Duplessis fourth at 1,467. Denmon and Mandy Brown shot 1,262 to take scratch doubles over Melissa Lyncker and Clark of New Orleans at 1,225.
The Bowling Chics of New Iberia won the handicap team event at 2,865 with the Bowling Buddies from Baton Rouge taking third (2,817). Minds In the Gutter No. 2 won scratch team at 2,323.
High school rankings
I’m sure new ones will come out by the time you read this, but we will go with what we are given, the high school bowling power ratings as of Feb. 12. Central of Baton Rouge is one of eight unbeaten teams in the top 13 spots with a ranking of 14.50. That’s over a point better than No. 2 Jesuit (13.29) and Brother Martin and St. Paul’s (13.00).
Now what has to be seen is how much Jesuit will drop since Brother Martin put a 20-7 beating of them in a head-to-head match after these rankings came out.
Remember 32 teams (and that’s it and all in one division, no split) will advance to the open/boys playoff round. Catholic of Baton Rouge is sixth, Dutchtown eighth, East Ascension 10th, Acadiana is No. 15 with Lafayette right behind them. Byrd is the final qualifier if the playoffs were based on these rankings.
In the girls’ division, where 16 teams qualify, Archbishop Chapelle is on top at 13.75 with East Ascension second (13.50). Central is fourth at 13.00 with Lafayette seventh at 12.29 Academy of Our Lady is ninth. St. Scholastica is the final qualifier as of Feb. 12 at 9.50, just behind Denham Springs (9.63).
There is less than a month till the end of the regular season. The state finals will be April 4-5 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.
Major bowling
Fox Sports picked a great year to cover the PBA and great bowling shows have been their benefit. The last two Sunday's the Tournament of Champions won by Jason Belmonte with history on the line, tying Earl Anthony and Pete Weber with 10 majors and then Anthony Simonsen became the youngest pro to win two majors at age 22.
Simonsen’s win prevented Belmonte from winning the record breaking 11th major in an amazing match that saw Simonsen distracted by a cell phone ring on a shot, leaving the 4-6-7-9-10 but recovering to get back on a string of strikes. Belmonte looked like he was going to get it throwing good shot after another, but leaving two pocket 7-10s. The last came in the 10th frame leaving a crowd in Columbus, Ohio in stunned silence.
Let me just say the PBA is very lucky to have two great play-by-play announcers calling things this year with Rob Stone and Dave Lamont. Lamont called Sunday’s matches and couldn’t have been more on target with his calls. Both work well with Randy Pedersen and it makes for good television. All the new graphics and camera work have been very impressive.
Plus a million dollars for a 300 game in the championship round. Please just once let someone get the first 5 or 6. By the way, Lamont will be back in the booth for the next two shows. I think it is wonderful cooperation by ESPN, Fox and the PBA to let him be the fill-in for the telecasts on another network from the one he is primarily associated with.
Honor roll — spare notes
Duke Koontz had the high men’s score of 790 with a 289 game, while Bernadine Thompson had 669 with a 225. Philp O’Neil’s 698 (242) topped youth league bowling, while Paul West (726) and Cathy Johnson (647) were the best in senior leagues.
Chad Conard had a 299 in his 741 set, while Kevin Albarez had 296 in his 778 three-game total.
The next BR Singles event is March 9-10 at Circle Bowl with the BR Tournament Scratch Sweeper on March 8.
Back with you on March 5. Until then good luck and good bowling.