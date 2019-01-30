Twelve people recently completed the LSU Agricultural Center’s Louisiana Master Gardener course in Tangipahoa Parish and have advanced from being trainees to apprentices.
Graduates were presented certificates at the Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardeners Association meeting Dec. 13. Graduates are Ida Allen, Amanda Bello, Michelle Dinger, Maya Eberhard, Paul Halterman, Wendy Halterman, Jamie LeBlanc, Dawn Lupo, Janice Madden, Louana Ruiz, Anthony Milton Stire and Melinda Yantis.
Louisiana Master Gardeners help the Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service provide research-based horticultural education to the public, according to a news release. Participation in the program begins with 40 hours of training, typically held over 14 class periods and one or more field trips. Topics covered during training include botany, plant propagation, soil science and fertilizers, vegetables, fruits and nuts, ornamental plants, lawns, plant diseases, plant insects, weeds and pesticides. After successful completion of the coursework and an end-of-course exam, participants become apprentices and have one year to complete at least 40 hours of volunteer service. Following fulfillment of the volunteer service requirement, apprentices become certified Louisiana Master Gardeners.
People who are interested in learning more about gardening and lawn care and desire to serve the public by helping provide education in these areas are invited to apply to be part of a future Louisiana Master Gardener course for Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish residents. Contact horticulture agent Mary Helen Ferguson (mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or 225-686-3020) for an application or to request email updates about upcoming horticulture-related events held by the LSU AgCenter in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.