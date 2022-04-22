A restaurant specializing in wagyu beef will open next month in Lafayette.
Lucky’s Fire & Smoke will move into the former Zuhause Bakery & Coffee location on 6774 Johnston St. and is expected to open in mid- to late May, said Josh Richard, communications partner for the restaurant. The restaurant will be owned and operated by local restauranteur Eddie Khoury.
It will be based around wagyu beef, an expensive cut of meat desired for high its fat content, and serve it aged and smoked. It will offer a finer dining experience and offer a reserved table in which a chef will prepare food in front of customers.
The location will serve smaller, shareable dishes along with larger serving entrée dishes, Richard said.
“You can think of Social (Table), Bonefish (Grill) — the ambiance is similar to those places,” he said. “This concept is an elevated dining experience featuring aged and smoked noble cuts of wagyu beef. We’re sourcing as much local food as possible because we think the food you love should love you back.”
Construction is underway to give it the space a facelift and a more modern and contemporary feel, Richard said. If the business does well, expansion is a possible, Richard said.
The restaurant will employ about 30.
Khoury, a native of Jordan who first arrived in the U.S. when he moved to New York at age 17, owns and operates the CC’s Coffee House in Carencro along with convenience stores and restaurants in the Lafayette area. He is also a franchisee for A&W Restaurants and two years ago announced three locations in Lafayette, including one at a development planned near the Pont Des Mouton Road exit on Interstate 49.
In December Khoury and a partner bought three acres along Brookdale Boulevard in Youngsville for $1.329 million, land records show. He has not disclosed plans for the property.
Zuhause, which opened in 2017, closed in July despite owners announcing plans to expand two years after it opened.