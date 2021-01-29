East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said law enforcement will be on high alert this weekend for big gatherings that violate coronavirus restrictions after she chastised several businesses last weekend for flouting the rules on crowd sizes.

Broome wrote in a social media post Saturday that, by violating the city's Phase 2 guidelines — which restricts gatherings at bars to less than 50 people — the bars and nightclubs were putting the lives of their patrons, staff members and community at risk.

The venues that raised concerns included the nightclub Pure, the End-Zone Daquiri & Bar on Plank Rd. and DJ's Club Elite on Tom Dr., according to Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the mayor. The establishments' owners could not be reached for comment.

Separately, state fire officials temporarily closed The Palace 2300, a dance club off Scenic Highway, on Saturday after discovering more than 700 people inside the building — a number far exceeding the building’s capacity limits even without coronavirus restrictions.

"If you see something, say something," Armstrong said, urging the public to contact law enforcement or the mayor's office or post on social media if a venue appears to be violating the restrictions on crowd sizes.

Broome recently warned that, if residents don't "change course" and take COVID precautions more seriously, she may have no other choice but to revert to even more restrictive Phase 1 protocols.

Broome has underscored the seriousness of the new, more contagious "U.K. variant" recently confirmed in Louisiana.

"If you have attended a mass event, the responsible thing to do at this point is to isolate yourself and seek a COVID-19 test in five to seven days," Broome said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Louisiana reported that 8,202 people have died due to the coronavirus, including more than 600 residents of East Baton Rogue Parish.

Since March 2020, the Baton Rouge Police Department and its partner agencies have responded to more than 8,000 compliance checks, and Broome said the city-parish actively shares information with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control on potential violations.