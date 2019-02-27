Krewe of Denham Springs rides on a rainy Saturday Advocate staff report Feb 27, 2019 - 3:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now A float rolls up Range Avenue during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A couple of parade-goers reach out for throws during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now James Mothershead, left, Donovan Mothershead and Lindsey Mothershead wave at a passing float during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A float rider tosses a stuffed animal from a Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade float on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A dance group performs during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A float rider tosses beads during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A float rider tosses a stuffed animal during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A float rider tosses beads during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Many riders wore rain gear as thunderstorms loomed overhead. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now Stephanie Smith has her own way of trying to get throws during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now A float rolls up Range Avenue during the annual Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save “Hawaiian Tropical Paradise" was the theme of Saturday's Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade.Rain fell around 2 p.m. as floats lined up, but the parade rolled on time at 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email