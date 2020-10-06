For more than 112 years, the 4-H program of Louisiana has been engaging youth in activities that help develop skills for a lifetime, a press release said. These skills include communication, community service, goal setting and leadership, as well as learning skills in specific topics.
Livingston Parish 4-H agents encourage residents to look into the organization during National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10. This year's theme is Clovers Come Through.
Nationally, nearly 6 million students are involved annually. Louisiana 4-H has more than 235,000 youth participants and more than 9,000 volunteers.
Administered in Louisiana by the LSU AgCenter Cooperative Extension Service, 4-H serves youth in all 64 parishes in the state through the parish extension offices. 4-H is managed jointly by professional and volunteer staff, the release said.
4-H reaches young people in urban areas as well as rural areas by providing the opportunity to participate in 4-H clubs, school enrichment opportunities, project clubs, day and overnight camps, and other special interest opportunities, the release said.
To learn about 4-H or join, contact Livingston Parish 4-H agents Christy Sorenson at csorenson@agcenter.lsu.edu or Mikaela Davenport at mcarender@agcenter.lsu.edu , or visit the Livingston Parish 4-H Facebook page.