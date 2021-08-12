Angel Blanchard Littlejohn is an information systems and multimedia manager and adjunct instructor with the Moody College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is also a PhD student in information systems with a concentration in analytics and decision Support and a NSA certified concealed carry pistol instructor (one of a handful of women who have this qualification). She is delightfully herself.
She is a natural teacher and is certain that, “If we don’t proliferate culture and knowledge then humanity dies.” Angel is doing her part to share what she knows and people are naturally drawn to her; she makes it easy to like her.
When she teaches concealed carry, Angel works with women one-to-one so that she knows they are comfortable around a weapon. You can find her details through the Louisiana State Police (LSP.org) if you are interested.
What was your first job? Doing inventory during the Christmas breaks in my uncle Harold’s store in Catahoula. Everything in the store had to be counted. Every. Single. Thing.
Describe a typical day in your life. I’m up between 4:30 and 5 most mornings. I have a quick shower, take my meds, get a to-go breakfast ready, brew some coffee, grab my prepped lunch, get dressed and head out the door with my backpack, coffee in hand. I drive from St. Martinville to Breaux Bridge to drop off my daughter at school, then I head to Lafayette. The minute I hit the door of my office at UL, I either have emails or people waiting (pre-COVID.) During the day, it is a string of endless IT issues — no two days are ever the same. Lunch is at my desk — I don’t close my door. I remain accessible throughout the day, and then some. Some days, it takes me two and a half hours to eat my lunch because I don’t like to make anyone wait. I’ve answered phone calls from students at midnight trying to install software they need for a class. Every faculty and staff member in the College of Business has my personal cell phone number. At the end of the day, I pick up my daughter from school. Dinner is usually something I’ve cooked before and frozen or has been cooking all day in the crockpot. The only thing that needs to be “cooked” is either rice or pasta. I take a look at the lesson I’m on in the classes I’m teaching, or I work on papers I’m writing for the classes I’m taking, or I work on my dissertation. The TV is NEVER on in my house. I don’t even know why we have one. I’m usually in bed for 11 p.m. and the next morning, I get up and start it all over!
What advice would you give the younger you? Form a habit of taking care of yourself mentally. There is such a thing as giving TOO MUCH of yourself. Take some time to relax because being a workaholic is detrimental to your sanity and your relationships.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Having my daughter. I could have never fathomed the changes a child would bring to my life.
What values do you live by? Resilience, humor, wisdom, and candor.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my loving and supportive family. I would have never gotten this far in my education had it not been for them, especially my husband and daughter. They are my “Why.”
What is your favorite journey? Definitely motherhood. My daughter spent the first three months of her life in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, the most expensive childcare in town. Her total bill amounted to almost $4 million, and we only paid $250 out of pocket. Insurance paid the rest. Her time in the NICU set the tone for the rest of her life, and at the end of her time there, I knew this journey was going to be a wild ride. She amazes me every single day. Sometimes, I wonder if she inherited anything at all from me, and then she comes up with some smart-aleck remark and I’m like “Yep, there I am.”
Where is your favorite place to be alone? At the gun range. People aren’t too keen to chat you up at a gun range (who could hear a thing?), and that lets me concentrate on honing my shooting skills. It’s the one place that I can really relish solitude…because nobody wants to approach me while I’m holding a pistol.
What living figure most inspires you? My mother and my two sisters. All four of us have been through some horrific experiences, both together and on our own. They don’t know it, but I watch them and their reactions to negative events and draw strength and inspiration from that.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Anything worth having isn’t easy to get. Now get out there and kick some ass because I know you can.
What book would you tell everyone to read? George Orwell’s "Animal Farm"
What is the best thing about where you live? Do I have to say it? The culture — centered around food, of course.
How do you "let the good times roll?" I come from a musical family (except that I inherited the brains and NO musical talent whatsoever.) I have two uncles and a cousin who play music professionally, and once in a while, I’ll go to whatever place at which they’re playing with the rest of my family, and just visit, dance, and pass a good time.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A medical doctor. I’m still going to be a doctor…just not “that” kind of doctor.
What is your motto? Si vis pacem, para bellum
How would you like to be remembered? My family and friends think I’m hilarious. They’ll probably remember me as a comedian. As an educator, I’d like for my students to remember me as a fair and effective instruc-tor. As a person, I’d like to be remembered as a generous soul and a good friend.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Do you really want your daughter to see you doubting yourself?” Straightens me right up. Every time.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Education, cooking, and perseverance.
What is your favorite word? It’s a colorful expletive that would not be fit to print.
What do you collect? Academic articles. My God, the articles are all over my house when I’m doing research for my PhD. Other people play on their phones or reading Better Homes and Gardens magazines in the bathroom. I’m reading peer-reviewed articles from scholarly journals on blockchain technology. In between classes, I collect firearms.
What food could you live on for a month? I could probably eat my own gumbo for a month, but then again, I’m a gumbo snob. I don’t eat anybody else’s gumbo. Ever.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I had luscious locks (I have major thyroid issues which makes my hair thin. And that’s about the ONLY part of me that’s thin.)
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Hermione Granger, from J.K. Rowling’s "Harry Potter" series. Reason, rationality and edu-cation are her tools.
Describe yourself in five words. Nerd. Chef. Educator. Fierce. Persevering.
What is your idea of happiness? Playing around in a kitchen. If I die cooking, I’ll die happy.
What is your favorite movie? "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
What do you most regret? Not travelling more when I was younger. I’m still going to travel, but it’s gonna physically hurt a lot more…..
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your biggest pet peeve?
What would the answer be? People putting tomatoes in gumbo or crawfish etouffee. A pox on them.